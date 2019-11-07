Bagels with lox - don't use in print for F&B cal

The Charleston Jewish Food and Heritage Festival returns to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim on Hasell Street from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. File/Marie Rodriguez/Special to The Post and Courier.

Today

Food History 

What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)

Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

Charlie Cart

What: Teen edition: Learn how to garlic toast with greens, and taste how different greens can be when sauteed with lemon, oil and salt through hands-on instruction in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.

When: 3:45 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2qdGCpU

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/32fvtSM

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Oyster Roast

What: Lowcountry Animal Rescue will host an oyster roast fundraiser with all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, a silent auction and a DJ.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.

Price: $28-$35

More Info: 843-568-3646

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

‘Flighted’ Beer Fest

What: Inaugural beer festival for The Avian Conservation Center will feature sampling of craft beers from numerous area breweries, food trucks, a raffle and live music from Moto Grass.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $65 general; $20 designated driver

More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/flighted

Oyster Roast

What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast fundraiser featuring barbecue, chili, a silent auction and music from Jack Triebold and Bateman's Stud Farm.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-876-0415, bit.ly/2C89Idi

Sail, Wine Tasting

What: This sunset cruise on the Schooner Pride will include hors d’oeuvres and tastings of up to five wines.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $90

More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com/special-events