Today
Food History
What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)
Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Charlie Cart
What: Teen edition: Learn how to garlic toast with greens, and taste how different greens can be when sauteed with lemon, oil and salt through hands-on instruction in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.
When: 3:45 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2qdGCpU
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/32fvtSM
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Oyster Roast
What: Lowcountry Animal Rescue will host an oyster roast fundraiser with all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, a silent auction and a DJ.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $28-$35
More Info: 843-568-3646
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
‘Flighted’ Beer Fest
What: Inaugural beer festival for The Avian Conservation Center will feature sampling of craft beers from numerous area breweries, food trucks, a raffle and live music from Moto Grass.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $65 general; $20 designated driver
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/flighted
Oyster Roast
What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast fundraiser featuring barbecue, chili, a silent auction and music from Jack Triebold and Bateman's Stud Farm.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-876-0415, bit.ly/2C89Idi
Sail, Wine Tasting
What: This sunset cruise on the Schooner Pride will include hors d’oeuvres and tastings of up to five wines.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com/special-events