Today
Praise Concert
What: "The Renewed Hope" group will perform and lead in praise and worship.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 20
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
Sacred Spaces Tour
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host a tour of the temple and discuss the faith and culture of the Hindu community and its history in Charleston.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, 1740 Jervey Ave., Charleston
More Info: cicouncil.org
Sushi in the Sukkah
What: This Sukkot celebration will include a sushi bar, open bar, petting zoo and kids’ activities. Attendees are welcome to bring their own instruments.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2VGy3j9
RumRootz
What: RumRootz: A Taste of the Caribbean is a fundraiser for Healthy Lifestyle Network, which assists local youth and adults and also fights against childhood sexual abuse and trafficking in Jamaica.
When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$90
More Info: bit.ly/35tpWer
Monday
Peace After Divorce
What: This eight-week Christian workshop and support group aims to help attendees find inspiration and practical help for healing and moving on after a divorce, designed for divorcing and divorced individuals. Register in advance.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 21
Where: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15 for the book
More Info: afterdivorceministries.com/west
Revival
What: Praise and worship with guest speakers each night, including Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church and Pastor Tim Dorn of Pointe North Church.
When: 7 p.m. Pct. 20-22
Where: Pinopolis United Methodist Church, 1833 Pinopolis Road
More Info: 843-870-1774, pinopolisumc.org
Tuesday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Nov. 19
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Black Religion
What: Department of Religious Studies assistant professor Matthew Cressler will lead a discussion and preview of his upcoming spring 2020 course, “Black Religion and Black Nationalism from Slave Rebellions to Black Lives Matter.”
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Room 227, Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/2MNgPg0
Wednesday
Holocaust Survivor
What: Ann Fields will share intimate and personal stories of her Holocaust survival.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Thursday
‘Share the Warmth’
What: The sixth annual Share the Warmth Coat and Clothing Drive party will feature music from Rob Corbett of Just Groove and The Green Thieves. Attendees are asked to donate gently used coats, blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and socks to be donated to ECCO, the Salvation Army, CCSD and the Navigation Center.
When: 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 24
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: bit.ly/31lCGAA
Worship Service
What: The interfaith worship service for the International African American Museum's groundbreaking event will welcome the Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr., senior pastor emeritus with Riverside Church of New York, along with musical and dance performances.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5352, iaamuseum.org
Friday
Hip-Hop Bible Study
What: A charismatic interpretation of the word of God through a production to help win souls for Christ.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2nYGmdS
Saturday
Fall Bazaar
What: The annual Fall Bazaar will include games, prizes, kids’ activities, food, entertainment, crafts and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Christ Our King Stella Maris School, 1183 Russell Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-884-4721, bit.ly/33G2Xeu
Fall Festival
What: Fall festival with kids’ activities, local artisans, carnival-style games, animals and health and wellness information.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/fallfestival
Youth Festival
What: Youth Harvest Festival with music, refreshments, games and more, presented by Mothers Against Crime.
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Jeanene Batten Community Center, 3742 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-308-4731
Konciousness Fest
What: The fifth annual Afrikan Konciousness Koalition Festival supports black businesses and encourages community engagement, featuring games and activities, guest speakers, vendors and trunk-or-treat.
When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, 1347 Old U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-312-5518, bit.ly/2pvOL8O
Gullah Geechee
What: “Heritage in Harm’s Way: Environmental Literacy and Gullah Geechee Communities of Coastal South Carolina” will discuss how environmental changes have negatively affected the Sea Island community and culture.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2qnl8Hq
Fall Festival and BBQ
What: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Fall Festival and barbecue. Games, prizes and more for children. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Festival is free; barbecue is $10 for adults, $5 ages 4-12; free for 4 and under
More info: 843-766-4262, facebook.com/groups/saintandrews/
‘A Time to Heal’
What: Linda Blankenship will join Masters Touch Ministry will lead worship and prayer for physical, mental or emotional healing.
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events