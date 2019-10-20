Today

Praise Concert

What: "The Renewed Hope" group will perform and lead in praise and worship.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 20

Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson

More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org

Sacred Spaces Tour

What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host a tour of the temple and discuss the faith and culture of the Hindu community and its history in Charleston.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, 1740 Jervey Ave., Charleston

More Info: cicouncil.org

Sushi in the Sukkah

What: This Sukkot celebration will include a sushi bar, open bar, petting zoo and kids’ activities. Attendees are welcome to bring their own instruments.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2VGy3j9

RumRootz 

What: RumRootz: A Taste of the Caribbean is a fundraiser for Healthy Lifestyle Network, which assists local youth and adults and also fights against childhood sexual abuse and trafficking in Jamaica.

When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $50-$90

More Info: bit.ly/35tpWer

Monday

Peace After Divorce

What: This eight-week Christian workshop and support group aims to help attendees find inspiration and practical help for healing and moving on after a divorce, designed for divorcing and divorced individuals. Register in advance.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 21

Where: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $15 for the book

More Info: afterdivorceministries.com/west

Revival

What: Praise and worship with guest speakers each night, including Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church and Pastor Tim Dorn of Pointe North Church.

When: 7 p.m. Pct. 20-22

Where: Pinopolis United Methodist Church, 1833 Pinopolis Road

More Info: 843-870-1774, pinopolisumc.org

Tuesday

Journey Through Grief   

What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Nov. 19

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com

Black Religion

What: Department of Religious Studies assistant professor Matthew Cressler will lead a discussion and preview of his upcoming spring 2020 course, “Black Religion and Black Nationalism from Slave Rebellions to Black Lives Matter.”

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Room 227, Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: bit.ly/2MNgPg0

Wednesday

Holocaust Survivor

What: Ann Fields will share intimate and personal stories of her Holocaust survival. 

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Thursday

‘Share the Warmth’

What: The sixth annual Share the Warmth Coat and Clothing Drive party will feature music from Rob Corbett of Just Groove and The Green Thieves. Attendees are asked to donate gently used coats, blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and socks to be donated to ECCO, the Salvation Army, CCSD and the Navigation Center.

When: 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 24

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: bit.ly/31lCGAA

Worship Service

What: The interfaith worship service for the International African American Museum's groundbreaking event will welcome the Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr., senior pastor emeritus with Riverside Church of New York, along with musical and dance performances.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-872-5352, iaamuseum.org

Friday

Hip-Hop Bible Study

What: A charismatic interpretation of the word of God through a production to help win souls for Christ.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2nYGmdS

Saturday

Fall Bazaar

What: The annual Fall Bazaar will include games, prizes, kids’ activities, food, entertainment, crafts and more.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Christ Our King Stella Maris School, 1183 Russell Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-884-4721, bit.ly/33G2Xeu

Fall Festival

What: Fall festival with kids’ activities, local artisans, carnival-style games, animals and health and wellness information.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/fallfestival

Youth Festival 

What: Youth Harvest Festival with music, refreshments, games and more, presented by Mothers Against Crime.

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Jeanene Batten Community Center, 3742 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-308-4731

Konciousness Fest 

What: The fifth annual Afrikan Konciousness Koalition Festival supports black businesses and encourages community engagement, featuring games and activities, guest speakers, vendors and trunk-or-treat.

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, 1347 Old U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-312-5518, bit.ly/2pvOL8O

Gullah Geechee

What: “Heritage in Harm’s Way: Environmental Literacy and Gullah Geechee Communities of Coastal South Carolina” will discuss how environmental changes have negatively affected the Sea Island community and culture.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2qnl8Hq

Fall Festival and BBQ

What: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Fall Festival and barbecue. Games, prizes and more for children. Costumes are encouraged.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Festival is free; barbecue is $10 for adults, $5 ages 4-12; free for 4 and under

More info: 843-766-4262, facebook.com/groups/saintandrews/

‘A Time to Heal’

What: Linda Blankenship will join Masters Touch Ministry will lead worship and prayer for physical, mental or emotional healing.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events