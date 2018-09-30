Today
Sushi in the Sukkah
What: The Center for Jewish Life will present Sushi in the Sukkah, with a sushi bar, open bar, children’s entertainment and activities.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Chabad of Charleston & The Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Choral Evensong
What: Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels will feature the cathedral choirs.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St. at Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-4575, gracechurchcharleston.org
Monday
Autumn Tea Room
What: Proceeds from the 13th annual Bethany Tea Room, Gift Shop and Fresh Market will benefit local and global missions.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily Oct. 1-12 (except Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-1230, bethany-umc.com
Tuesday
Native American Spirituality
What: Professor Lee Irwin with the department of religious studies at C of C will discuss the religious beliefs and practices of Native Americans.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mxo3Ue
Thursday
Intro to Mediumship
What: “Awaken Your Ability. An Introduction to Mediumship with Carol Cottrell” is a four-week class to explore the ability to communicate with the spirit world.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25
Where: 772 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston
Price: $375
More Info: 843-324-6460, bit.ly/2NJmc3g
Friday
Mark Nepo Workshop
What: The Sophia Institute will present “More Together Than Alone: Pathways That Bring Us Together,” a workshop with Mark Nepo, based on his book.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Sophia Institute, 341 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Oct. 5 lecture: $25-$35; full weekend: $250-$295
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org
Steven Curtis Chapman
What: Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian singer-songwriter.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $34.75-$69.75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Art Auction Fundraiser
What: Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim will host the “Bids, Bites & Beaujolais” fundraiser, an art auction featuring more than 150 custom-framed and matted works of art and memorabilia.
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: KKBE, 90 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-259-1710, kkbe.org/artauction2018
