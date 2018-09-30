Today

Sushi in the Sukkah 

What: The Center for Jewish Life will present Sushi in the Sukkah, with a sushi bar, open bar, children’s entertainment and activities.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Chabad of Charleston & The Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Choral Evensong

What: Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels will feature the cathedral choirs.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St. at Glebe St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-4575, gracechurchcharleston.org

Monday

Autumn Tea Room

What: Proceeds from the 13th annual Bethany Tea Room, Gift Shop and Fresh Market will benefit local and global missions.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily Oct. 1-12 (except Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-1230, bethany-umc.com

Tuesday

Native American Spirituality

What: Professor Lee Irwin with the department of religious studies at C of C will discuss the religious beliefs and practices of Native Americans.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mxo3Ue

Thursday

Intro to Mediumship

What: “Awaken Your Ability. An Introduction to Mediumship with Carol Cottrell” is a four-week class to explore the ability to communicate with the spirit world.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25

Where: 772 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston

Price: $375

More Info: 843-324-6460, bit.ly/2NJmc3g

Friday

Mark Nepo Workshop

What: The Sophia Institute will present “More Together Than Alone: Pathways That Bring Us Together,” a workshop with Mark Nepo, based on his book.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: The Sophia Institute, 341 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Oct. 5 lecture: $25-$35; full weekend: $250-$295

More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org

Steven Curtis Chapman

What: Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian singer-songwriter.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $34.75-$69.75

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

Art Auction Fundraiser   

What: Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim will host the “Bids, Bites & Beaujolais” fundraiser, an art auction featuring more than 150 custom-framed and matted works of art and memorabilia.

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: KKBE, 90 Hasell St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-259-1710, kkbe.org/artauction2018

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events