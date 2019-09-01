Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Beach Party
What: The Sullivan’s Island Jewish community will host a family-friendly beach party and picnic, featuring music, food, games and more. RSVP requested.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Station 28-1/2, Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2NFgVZ8
Monday
Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Cecilia Brown, editor of the Moultrie News.
When: 7 a.m. Sept. 4
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Sonic Soundbath
What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Fee not listed
More Info: bit.ly/2zhHtr1
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Friday
9/11 Memorial Concert
What: The Summerville Orchestra will present a concert as an opportunity to gather together to remember the 9/11 tragedy and honor, recognize and salute military and first responders. The performance will highlight American composers.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave.
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-873-5339, summervilleorchestra.org
Saturday
‘Depression in Church’
What: Discussion on Dr. Keith’s books, "Battling Depression in the Church," “Spiritual Well Being with My Eyes" and "How do I Follow Leadership?” about how depression became the center of attention for centuries, especially in church settings, followed by a Q&A.
When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/328WEza
9/11 Memorial Ride
What: The sixth annual David Bourne 9/11 Memorial Ride will include an opening ceremony, lunch, a 9/11 commemorative print and an after-party.
When: 11 a.m. registration, 12:30 p.m. opening ceremony, 12:45 p.m. kickstands up, 3-5 p.m. party Sept. 7
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist
Regression
What: A group hypnosis regression experience with an opportunity to experience past lives, and time for journaling and discussion
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/3474iMg
Sunday, Sept. 8
Sunday Brunch
What: During Sunday brunch, Jewish Studies assistant professor David Slucki will reads excerpts from the book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," which reflects the Holocaust and its aftermath within families.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc
Pastor Appreciation Service
What: Mount Zion AME will host “Our Pastor Stirs Up Vision, Motivation and Love” in honor of the Rev. Dr. Kylon J. Middleton and his service to the church.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org
