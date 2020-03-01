Faith & Values calendar

French Huguenot Church

The historic French Huguenot Church will host a Hymn Fest on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Today

Israeli Cinema

What: Rachel Harris, associate professor of Israeli literature and culture at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will discuss the role of women in Israeli cinema in the past and present, preceded by brunch. Film screenings include “My Lovely Sister” at 7 p.m. March 2 and “Blazing Sand” at 7 p.m. March 3, and Harris will host discussions after each film.

When: 9-11 a.m. March 1

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/3c840ZM

Monday

Jewish Identity Talk

What: “Jewish Identity in a Pivotal Era: A Case of Discrimination?” is a guest lecture and detailed historical study on the experiences of Jewish students at the University of Michigan from 1897 to 1945. Boxed lunches provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: 12:30 p.m. March 2

Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5770, bit.ly/2Pv17IN

Meditation Monday

What: Experience a 30-minute guided meditation by growth guide RD Weeks, with an optional 30-minute interactive community workshop after on the theme of kindness. Weeks has a background in mindfulness breathing, manifestation, visualization and deep meditation.

When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. March 2

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: bit.ly/3cfTKOU

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: The 88 Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month with invited speakers. This week’s meeting welcomes Gene Sapakoff, columnist and college sports editor at The Post and Courier.

When: 7 a.m. March 4

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Saturday

‘Ukweli’

What: “Ukweli: Searching for Healing Truth” is a new five-part poetry, lecture and dialogue series and will feature a different selection of poems by Horace Mungin, followed by discussions with guest black scholars and authors who will contextualize the poems, moderated by radio host Osei Chandler. “Ukweli” is Swahili for “truth.” Many enslaved African Americans loved and worked on McLeod Plantation

When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 7 and 28; additional events in the series will be in April and May

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: Free for the first 50 participants, then free with park admission ($15)

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HZ14R6

Sunday

Hymn Fest

What: This old-fashioned Hymn Fest and sing-along will feature performances of classic church hymns, beloved gospel songs and spirituals.

When: 4 p.m. March 8

Where: French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-722-4385, bit.ly/2vmT2yP

