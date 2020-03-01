Faith & Values calendar

Today
Israeli Cinema
What: Rachel Harris, associate professor of Israeli literature and culture at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will discuss the role of women in Israeli cinema in the past and present, preceded by brunch. Film screenings include “My Lovely Sister” at 7 p.m. March 2 and “Blazing Sand” at 7 p.m. March 3, and Harris will host discussions after each film.
When: 9-11 a.m. March 1
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/3c840ZM
Monday
Jewish Identity Talk
What: “Jewish Identity in a Pivotal Era: A Case of Discrimination?” is a guest lecture and detailed historical study on the experiences of Jewish students at the University of Michigan from 1897 to 1945. Boxed lunches provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: 12:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5770, bit.ly/2Pv17IN
Meditation Monday
What: Experience a 30-minute guided meditation by growth guide RD Weeks, with an optional 30-minute interactive community workshop after on the theme of kindness. Weeks has a background in mindfulness breathing, manifestation, visualization and deep meditation.
When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. March 2
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/3cfTKOU
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month with invited speakers. This week’s meeting welcomes Gene Sapakoff, columnist and college sports editor at The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. March 4
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Saturday
‘Ukweli’
What: “Ukweli: Searching for Healing Truth” is a new five-part poetry, lecture and dialogue series and will feature a different selection of poems by Horace Mungin, followed by discussions with guest black scholars and authors who will contextualize the poems, moderated by radio host Osei Chandler. “Ukweli” is Swahili for “truth.” Many enslaved African Americans loved and worked on McLeod Plantation
When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 7 and 28; additional events in the series will be in April and May
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: Free for the first 50 participants, then free with park admission ($15)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HZ14R6
Sunday
Hymn Fest
What: This old-fashioned Hymn Fest and sing-along will feature performances of classic church hymns, beloved gospel songs and spirituals.
When: 4 p.m. March 8
Where: French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-4385, bit.ly/2vmT2yP
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events