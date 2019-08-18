Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, bit.ly/2Gl836L
Monday
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Tuesday
‘Discover Your Roots’
What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG
Gospel Choir Auditions
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will hold a voice assessment/audition for those interested in volunteering with the vocal group. Prepare a solo of your choice to perform.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 27
Where: Second Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestongospelchoir.org, info@charlestongospel.org
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gene Sapakoff, sports columnist with The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. Aug. 21
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Immersion Meetup
What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of Abraham-Hicks processes.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2ORW9b1
Thursday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a six-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Saturday
Charity Ride
What: Inaugural charity ride with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club to support veterans at Victory House and to sponsor 40 children through BackPack Buddies with the Lowcountry Food Bank
When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up Aug. 24
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $20 rider; $25 passenger
More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/2H34TVt
Mentoring Program
What: An opportunity for applicants in 3rd-8th grades to join the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club Mentoring Program, with an information session and applicant and family interviews. Complete applications prior to arriving at the event (lowcountryyouth.org).
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Fishburne Educational Center, 6215 Murray Ave., Hanahan
More Info: 843-747-8083, bit.ly/2KEQDTC
Women's Equali-Tea
What: To commemorate Women's Equality Day, a distinguished, intersectional panel of women's rights advocates will present an open discussion regarding equality. Afternoon tea will be provided.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2yYOqwT
Sunday
Jewish Heritage
What: Family-friendly afternoon of Jewish-themed games and more at the RiverDogs game. Kosher food will be available at Doby’s Deck above third base. Attendees will sit together in sections 206-207. Visit riverdogs.com/groups and use password JHN19 or call 843-577-3457. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation’s community scholarship fund for Jewish overnight camp.
When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-614-6600, bit.ly/2yXJPLJ
Benefit Concert
What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert, an uplifting musical celebration in support of the Homeless to Hope Fund, featuring the Blue Dogs, Zandrina Dunning & the BlackNoyze Band, Rene Russell & The Bottom End, the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$253
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
