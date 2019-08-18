Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, bit.ly/2Gl836L

Monday

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Tuesday

‘Discover Your Roots’

What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.

When: 1 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG

Gospel Choir Auditions

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will hold a voice assessment/audition for those interested in volunteering with the vocal group. Prepare a solo of your choice to perform.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 27

Where: Second Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestongospelchoir.org, info@charlestongospel.org

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gene Sapakoff, sports columnist with The Post and Courier.

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 21

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Immersion Meetup

What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of Abraham-Hicks processes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every third Wednesday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2ORW9b1

Thursday

Journey Through Grief

What: This is a six-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com

Saturday

Charity Ride

What: Inaugural charity ride with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club to support veterans at Victory House and to sponsor 40 children through BackPack Buddies with the Lowcountry Food Bank

When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up Aug. 24

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $20 rider; $25 passenger

More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/2H34TVt

Mentoring Program 

What: An opportunity for applicants in 3rd-8th grades to join the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club Mentoring Program, with an information session and applicant and family interviews. Complete applications prior to arriving at the event (lowcountryyouth.org).

When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Fishburne Educational Center, 6215 Murray Ave., Hanahan

More Info: 843-747-8083, bit.ly/2KEQDTC

Women's Equali-Tea

What: To commemorate Women's Equality Day, a distinguished, intersectional panel of women's rights advocates will present an open discussion regarding equality. Afternoon tea will be provided.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2yYOqwT

Sunday

Jewish Heritage 

What: Family-friendly afternoon of Jewish-themed games and more at the RiverDogs game. Kosher food will be available at Doby’s Deck above third base. Attendees will sit together in sections 206-207. Visit riverdogs.com/groups and use password JHN19 or call 843-577-3457. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation’s community scholarship fund for Jewish overnight camp.

When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-614-6600, bit.ly/2yXJPLJ

Benefit Concert

What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert, an uplifting musical celebration in support of the Homeless to Hope Fund, featuring the Blue Dogs, Zandrina Dunning & the BlackNoyze Band, Rene Russell & The Bottom End, the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and Taylor Festival Choir.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $33-$253

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

