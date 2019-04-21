Today

Sunrise Service

What: 6 a.m. Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast, an abbreviated Sunday School and the Easter Program. There will be no 11:15 a.m. worship service.

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Sunrise Service

What: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service with Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church, St. Andrew’s Mission Church and Church of the Good Shepherd.

Where: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Easter Services

What: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service followed by breakfast in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. service with Communion.

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org

Easter Worship

What: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service, 8 a.m. Easter Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Family Service with Holy Communion and 11 a.m. Easter Festival with Holy Communion.

Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net

Easter Services

What: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services, with Kona Ice and bounces before and after each service.

Where: Coastal Community Church, 460 Arlington Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-1777, coastalcommunitychurch.org

Easter at Crossroads

When: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services

Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org/easter

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Easter in the Park

What: Uptown Church Charleston will host an outdoor Easter service followed by professional family portraits, an egg hunt and a bring-your-own picnic.

When: 10 a.m. April 21

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-518-2709, uptownchs.org

Tuesday

Support Group   

What: The BSB Safe Haven Support Group is a Homicide Support Group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims. The support group meets every second and fourth Tuesday.

When: 6 p.m. April 23

Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N live Oak Drive, Saint Stephen

Price: Free

More Info: 843-209-0463

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. April 23

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry   

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Prayer Gathering

What: International Justice Mission staff and volunteers will host a prayer gathering to bring awareness to modern-day slavery. RSVP online.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 24

Where: City Life Charleston, 3003 Dunes West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2P8DlR7

Thursday

Gimme Shelter

What: Home Team BBQ will host its ninth annual Gimme Shelter dinner with open bar and live music, in partnership with Operation Home to raise funds for home repairs, wheelchair ramps and heat and cold relief programs.

When: 6-10 p.m. April 25

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75 all-inclusive

More Info: 843-212-8936, operationhome.org

Rape Awareness

What: People Against Rape (PAR) will host its last 2019 Sexual Assault Awareness Month event, a half-mile march through downtown, near the College of Charleston campus, followed by a candlelight vigil, moment of silence and survivors speak-out in Gage Hall.

When: 7 p.m. April 25

Where: Meet at Unitarian Church of Charleston/Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-9882, peopleagainstrape.org/events

Friday

Joanne Ellison

What: Annual Drawing Near to God conference with Joanne Ellison will feature Dr. Barry Black, 62nd chaplain of the U.S. Senate, as well as additional speakers, a luncheon and praise and worship time.

When: April 26-27

Where: Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25-$75

More Info: 843-343-1586, JoanneEllison.com/Conference

Saturday

Benefit Weekend

What: Meals on Wheels presents its annual benefit weekend, featuring shopping, activities, food and more. A portion of sales will support homebound residents East of the Cooper.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26-28

Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

More Info: 843-345-0019, ecmow.org/events

Taste of James Is.

What: James Island Outreach fundraiser featuring a cooking competition among community, church and restaurant chefs, with kids’ activities, live music from Calhoun’s Calling and Wildflower Station, vendor booths and more. No coolers, alcohol or pets permitted.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: First Baptist Athletic Fields, 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island

Price: $5 admission; $2 sample tickets; free for ages 9 and younger

More Info: 843-762-3653, http://bit.ly/2IBaN1E

‘Longest Table’

What: The Longest Table West Ashley community event will discuss what citizens can do to improve the West Ashley community with neighborhood representatives and facilitators. Food will be provided by the West Ashley High School culinary program.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. April 27

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $5

More info: bit.ly/2v7KW9z

Theosophical Study   

What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.

When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month

Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org

Healing the Deepest Wounds

What: The Office of Family Life will offer “Foundations of Peace: Finding Ways to Heal the Deepest Wounds,” a day of healing for survivors of abuse. Lunch and materials provided.

When: 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. April 27

Where: Pastoral Center Assembly Hall, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston

More Info: 803-547-5063, familylife@charlestondiocese.org

Sunday

Pastor Anniversary

What: Community Baptist will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kenneth C. Settles.

When: 4 p.m. April 28

Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-554-8289

