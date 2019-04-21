Today
Sunrise Service
What: 6 a.m. Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast, an abbreviated Sunday School and the Easter Program. There will be no 11:15 a.m. worship service.
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Sunrise Service
What: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service with Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church, St. Andrew’s Mission Church and Church of the Good Shepherd.
Where: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Easter Services
What: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service followed by breakfast in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. service with Communion.
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
Easter Worship
What: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service, 8 a.m. Easter Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Family Service with Holy Communion and 11 a.m. Easter Festival with Holy Communion.
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net
Easter Services
What: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services, with Kona Ice and bounces before and after each service.
Where: Coastal Community Church, 460 Arlington Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-1777, coastalcommunitychurch.org
Easter at Crossroads
When: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services
Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org/easter
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Easter in the Park
What: Uptown Church Charleston will host an outdoor Easter service followed by professional family portraits, an egg hunt and a bring-your-own picnic.
When: 10 a.m. April 21
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-518-2709, uptownchs.org
Tuesday
Support Group
What: The BSB Safe Haven Support Group is a Homicide Support Group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims. The support group meets every second and fourth Tuesday.
When: 6 p.m. April 23
Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N live Oak Drive, Saint Stephen
Price: Free
More Info: 843-209-0463
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. April 23
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Prayer Gathering
What: International Justice Mission staff and volunteers will host a prayer gathering to bring awareness to modern-day slavery. RSVP online.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 24
Where: City Life Charleston, 3003 Dunes West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2P8DlR7
Thursday
Gimme Shelter
What: Home Team BBQ will host its ninth annual Gimme Shelter dinner with open bar and live music, in partnership with Operation Home to raise funds for home repairs, wheelchair ramps and heat and cold relief programs.
When: 6-10 p.m. April 25
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75 all-inclusive
More Info: 843-212-8936, operationhome.org
Rape Awareness
What: People Against Rape (PAR) will host its last 2019 Sexual Assault Awareness Month event, a half-mile march through downtown, near the College of Charleston campus, followed by a candlelight vigil, moment of silence and survivors speak-out in Gage Hall.
When: 7 p.m. April 25
Where: Meet at Unitarian Church of Charleston/Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-9882, peopleagainstrape.org/events
Friday
Joanne Ellison
What: Annual Drawing Near to God conference with Joanne Ellison will feature Dr. Barry Black, 62nd chaplain of the U.S. Senate, as well as additional speakers, a luncheon and praise and worship time.
When: April 26-27
Where: Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$75
More Info: 843-343-1586, JoanneEllison.com/Conference
Saturday
Benefit Weekend
What: Meals on Wheels presents its annual benefit weekend, featuring shopping, activities, food and more. A portion of sales will support homebound residents East of the Cooper.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26-28
Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
More Info: 843-345-0019, ecmow.org/events
Taste of James Is.
What: James Island Outreach fundraiser featuring a cooking competition among community, church and restaurant chefs, with kids’ activities, live music from Calhoun’s Calling and Wildflower Station, vendor booths and more. No coolers, alcohol or pets permitted.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: First Baptist Athletic Fields, 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island
Price: $5 admission; $2 sample tickets; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: 843-762-3653, http://bit.ly/2IBaN1E
‘Longest Table’
What: The Longest Table West Ashley community event will discuss what citizens can do to improve the West Ashley community with neighborhood representatives and facilitators. Food will be provided by the West Ashley High School culinary program.
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. April 27
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5
More info: bit.ly/2v7KW9z
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org
Healing the Deepest Wounds
What: The Office of Family Life will offer “Foundations of Peace: Finding Ways to Heal the Deepest Wounds,” a day of healing for survivors of abuse. Lunch and materials provided.
When: 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. April 27
Where: Pastoral Center Assembly Hall, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston
More Info: 803-547-5063, familylife@charlestondiocese.org
Sunday
Pastor Anniversary
What: Community Baptist will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kenneth C. Settles.
When: 4 p.m. April 28
Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-554-8289
