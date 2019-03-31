Today
Women’s Weekend
What: Jerusalem Baptist will close its Women’s Fellowship Weekend with a worship service with the Rev. Eva Sapp.
When: 11:15 a.m. March 31
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Monday
Church Tea Room
What: St. Paul’s annual Tea Room and Gift Shop Each will feature a menu of Southern favorites and homemade desserts, and the gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and more.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1-5
Where: St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-1991, stpaulssummerville.org
Tuesday
Coptic Christians
What: The Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt is one of the oldest Christian churches in the world and the largest Christian community in the Middle East. The Charleston Interreligious Council will present “The Story of Coptic Christians.”
When: 6:30 p.m. April 2
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: cicouncil.org
Wednesday
Friday
Show Hope
What: Carolina Adoption Services will host the Empowered to Connect simulcast, a two-day conference that offers training for anyone who cares for a child who has experienced trauma or the loss of parental care.
When: April 5-6
Where: Seacoast Church, 5505 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 336-275-9660, carolinaadoption.org
Prayer Ministry
What: Conference for prayer ministers with guest speaker the Rev. Josh Acton from Desert Call Ministries, presented by Grace Center of Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. April 5
Where: North Palm Community Church, 7138 Cross County Road, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: bit.ly/2CDrzcA
Saturday
Youth Yard Sale
What: The youth group will host a yard sale, with proceeds to benefit the summer youth mission trip.
When: 8 a.m.-noon April 6
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-4262, bit.ly/2FIp8HH
Women's Gathering
What: The Vessels of Grace & Truth Women’s Gathering is a day of spiritual worship, Biblical teaching, intercessory prayer and fellowship.
When: 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. April 6
Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2098 State Road, Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2CHQ0FT
Scholarship Gala
What: The Baptist Young Women will host the inaugural scholarship gala, “It’s a Family Affair,” with dinner, dancing, games and a silent auction.
When: 4-7 p.m. April 6
Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$20
More Info: 843-797-2648, bit.ly/2JMbzuZ
