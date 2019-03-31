Today

Women’s Weekend

What: Jerusalem Baptist will close its Women’s Fellowship Weekend with a worship service with the Rev. Eva Sapp.

When: 11:15 a.m. March 31

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Monday

Church Tea Room

What: St. Paul’s annual Tea Room and Gift Shop Each will feature a menu of Southern favorites and homemade desserts, and the gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and more.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1-5

Where: St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-1991, stpaulssummerville.org

Tuesday

Coptic Christians

What: The Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt is one of the oldest Christian churches in the world and the largest Christian community in the Middle East. The Charleston Interreligious Council will present “The Story of Coptic Christians.”

When: 6:30 p.m. April 2

Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: cicouncil.org

Wednesday

Friday

Show Hope

What: Carolina Adoption Services will host the Empowered to Connect simulcast, a two-day conference that offers training for anyone who cares for a child who has experienced trauma or the loss of parental care.

When: April 5-6

Where: Seacoast Church, 5505 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 336-275-9660, carolinaadoption.org

Prayer Ministry

What: Conference for prayer ministers with guest speaker the Rev. Josh Acton from Desert Call Ministries, presented by Grace Center of Charleston.

When: 7 p.m. April 5

Where: North Palm Community Church, 7138 Cross County Road, North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: bit.ly/2CDrzcA

Saturday

Youth Yard Sale

What: The youth group will host a yard sale, with proceeds to benefit the summer youth mission trip.

When: 8 a.m.-noon April 6

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-4262, bit.ly/2FIp8HH

Women's Gathering

What: The Vessels of Grace & Truth Women’s Gathering is a day of spiritual worship, Biblical teaching, intercessory prayer and fellowship.

When: 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. April 6

Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2098 State Road, Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2CHQ0FT

Scholarship Gala

What: The Baptist Young Women will host the inaugural scholarship gala, “It’s a Family Affair,” with dinner, dancing, games and a silent auction.

When: 4-7 p.m. April 6

Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$20

More Info: 843-797-2648, bit.ly/2JMbzuZ

