Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Monday

Church Camp

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 a week per child

More Info: 843-303-4741

Tuesday

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Friday

P.R.O.M.   

What: Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) will host its second annual P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy) fundraiser, with the Palmetto Dance Band and food. Traditional prom attire encouraged. DCCO operates two local shelters, Home of Hope and Hope’s House.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave.

Price: $60

More Info: 843-870-5620, dcco4homeless.org

Saturday

Chaplaincy Benefit 

What: Charleston Zaxby’s locations will donate 20% of sales on Saturday and Sunday to Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and its First Responders Assistance Fund, which supports victims and first responders who survive emergency situations. The Zaxby’s at Tanger Outlet will host a Wing-Eating Contest at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 between local fire and police departments.

When: Aug. 3-4

Where: Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings: Charleston, Goose Creek, James Island, North Charleston, Summerville

More Info: coastalcrisischaplain.org, zaxbys.com

Empowerment Walk 

What: The annual Liberating Lives Empowerment Walk fundraiser will feature a walk (or run) on the Ravenel Bridge to the Mount Pleasant side and back again, followed by a celebration with free school supplies for families in need, snacks and refreshments. The Liberating Lives Academy is residential training academy for formerly incarcerated women in the tri-county area to assist in assimilation back into society and to reduce recidivism. The curriculum provides Biblical principles, career development training, dining etiquette, life coaching, instruction in budgeting, parenting, healthcare, continuing education and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: The Spot/Fair Deal Grocery, 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50 per person

More Info: 843-252-0481, liberatingliveschs.org/events

Book Signing 

What: Book signing and discussion on “Be Transformed: Empowering You for Destiny,” with author Carmela E. Head, about recognition of personal value and potential, inspiration from Scriptural principles, positive affirmations and life’s challenges. Books will be available for purchase.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-572-2322, bit.ly/2Z3TUSy

Sunday

Vacation Bible Camp

What: “Camp Discovery” Vacation Bible Camp is for ages K-4-rising 4th graders and is intended to familiarize children with God's story and what that means for them. Snacks will be provided. Registration required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4-9

Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville

More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2GspTof

