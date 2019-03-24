Today
Peacemaker Gary Mason
What: The Rev. Dr. Gary Mason will discuss reconciliation ministries that have been effective in Northern Ireland, the Middle East and the U.S. at several local churches.
When: 10 a.m. adult forum, 11 a.m. service March 24 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston; 4 p.m. March 24 at Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TLCCdz
Brotherhood Anniversary
What: The Brotherhood/Male Choir of Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate its 70th anniversary with praise, worship and speaker the Rev. Herbert W. Beard.
When: 4 p.m. March 24
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Monday
Tea Room & Gift Shop
What: St. Paul’s annual Tea Room and Gift Shop Each will feature a menu of Southern favorites and homemade desserts, and the gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and more.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25-29 and April 1-5
Where: St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-1991, stpaulssummerville.org
Tuesday
Ethiopian Lecture
What: Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom will present his lecture, "From Addis Ababa to Tel Aviv: Ethiopian Jewish Thought," followed by an Ethiopian-themed dessert reception. RSVP requested.
When: 7 p.m. March 26
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-571-3264, sandrab@charlestonjcc.org
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Lunch & Learn
What: Author and spiritual guide Marianne Williamson will be the special guest speaker and will share her views on spirituality through a Jewish lens.
When: 12:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: jewishchs.org
Thursday
Women’s Weekend
What: Jerusalem Baptist will host its annual Women’s Weekend Fellowship, featuring a Bible study with Rosa Spencer, a prayer breakfast with the Rev. Tammy Ravenell and a worship service with guest speaker the Rev. Eva Sapp.
When: March 28, 30-34
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 pledge
More Info: 843-723-0187
U.S.-Israel Lecture
What: The Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston will host the inaugural speech of the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Center for Israel Studies, with special guest Daniel Shapiro, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 28
Where: Stern Student Center Ballroom, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
Friday
Vietnam Veterans Day
What: In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Patriots Point will offer free admission for Vietnam veterans and their families. The nationally observed Vietnam Veterans Day marks the day U.S. troops officially left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Saturday
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, www.theosophical.org
Gospel Concert
What: Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Sandra McCracken, featuring special guests Cindy Morgan and Caroline Cobb.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 30
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2Ffgdfs
