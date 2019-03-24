Today

Peacemaker Gary Mason

What: The Rev. Dr. Gary Mason will discuss reconciliation ministries that have been effective in Northern Ireland, the Middle East and the U.S. at several local churches.

When: 10 a.m. adult forum, 11 a.m. service March 24 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston; 4 p.m. March 24 at Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TLCCdz

Brotherhood Anniversary   

What: The Brotherhood/Male Choir of Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate its 70th anniversary with praise, worship and speaker the Rev. Herbert W. Beard.

When: 4 p.m. March 24

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Monday

Tea Room & Gift Shop  

What: St. Paul’s annual Tea Room and Gift Shop Each will feature a menu of Southern favorites and homemade desserts, and the gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and more.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25-29 and April 1-5

Where: St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-1991, stpaulssummerville.org

Tuesday

Ethiopian Lecture  

What: Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom will present his lecture, "From Addis Ababa to Tel Aviv: Ethiopian Jewish Thought," followed by an Ethiopian-themed dessert reception. RSVP requested.

When: 7 p.m. March 26

Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-571-3264, sandrab@charlestonjcc.org

Wednesday

Senior Ministry   

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Lunch & Learn

What: Author and spiritual guide Marianne Williamson will be the special guest speaker and will share her views on spirituality through a Jewish lens.

When: 12:30 p.m. March 27

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: jewishchs.org

Thursday

Women’s Weekend   

What: Jerusalem Baptist will host its annual Women’s Weekend Fellowship, featuring a Bible study with Rosa Spencer, a prayer breakfast with the Rev. Tammy Ravenell and a worship service with guest speaker the Rev. Eva Sapp.

When: March 28, 30-34

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $50 pledge

More Info: 843-723-0187

U.S.-Israel Lecture

What: The Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston will host the inaugural speech of the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Center for Israel Studies, with special guest Daniel Shapiro, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28

Where: Stern Student Center Ballroom, 71 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

Friday

Vietnam Veterans Day 

What: In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Patriots Point will offer free admission for Vietnam veterans and their families. The nationally observed Vietnam Veterans Day marks the day U.S. troops officially left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

Saturday

Theosophical Study 

What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.

When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month

Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-0619, www.theosophical.org

Gospel Concert

What: Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Sandra McCracken, featuring special guests Cindy Morgan and Caroline Cobb.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 30

Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2Ffgdfs

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events