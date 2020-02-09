Faith & Values calendar

Today
‘Illuminate Charleston’
What: Festival featuring local holistic wellness practitioners, astrology and tarot readings, artisans and more. Practitioners offer mini sessions of body work such as Reiki, massage or sound therapy. Admission includes hourly free workshops on a wide range of topics.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Marriott North Charleston, 4770 Goer Drive
Price: $5-$6
More Info: 575-519-5883, bit.ly/2tZCg8h
National Pizza Day
What: As part of Famulari's "Fight Hunger One Slice at a Time" campaign for One80 Place, the shops will match each slice of pizza bought, to go to the residents of the shelter.
When: Feb. 9
Where: Famulari's Pizzerias at Azalea Square, Oakbrook and West Ashley; Fam's Brewing Co. on James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2twi7X4
Tuesday
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
‘Doubter's Guide’
What: Australian author, academic and media presenter John Dickson will present "A Doubter's Guide to the Christian Faith: A Defense of the Things All Christians Agree On," after Wednesday worship and supper.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Parish Hall, St. Philip's Church, 154 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7734, bit.ly/31wWG4J
Thursday
Bishop England
What: Authors Msgr. Edward Lofton and Cormac O’Duffy will give a presentation on Bishop John England, the founder of the Diocese of Charleston.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Parish Hall, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-509-6077
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MK2lOT
Saturday
Open House
What: The new St. Frederick & St. Stephen Catholic Church will celebrate with an open house, followed by Mass.
When: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 15; 10-11 a.m. Feb. 16
Where: St. Frederick & St. Stephen Catholic Church, 544 Highway 174, Edisto Island
More Info: 843-631-1459, edistocatholic.com
Sunday February 16
Israeli Politics
What: Nachman Shai, former Israel Defense Forces spokesperson and member of the Knesset, will discuss Israeli politics and other matters.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 16
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu
‘Queen's 1st King’
What: “A Queen's 1st King” is a special daddy-daughter dance, presented by Highstar Entertainment, Young Kingz and Park Circle Creamery, including dinner, Katrina S. Crawford Photography and music from DJ Kub.
When: 3-7 Feb. 16
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: bit.ly/39hrycn
Gospel Choir
What: The Citadel Gospel Choir will perform, with special guests The Gainesville Brass Quartet and the Ebenezer AME Praise Band.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: facebook.com/citadelgospel
