Today
Seraphim Healing
What: In this introductory class, students will learn about the Seraphim Angel and how different energies work together in a comprehensive way. Level One stimulates self-healing powers and provides tools to support others energetically. Wear comfortable clothing. Bring lunch; herbal tea will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 310-889-4825, bit.ly/2MX8Z6r
Church Revival
What: Midway Baptist Church will host a revival officiated by the Rev. Tom Hinkle of St. John’s Bethel Baptist Church.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 23; 7 p.m. Sept. 24-26
Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org
Organ Concert
What: St. John's Lutheran Church will present its Randy Lesemann Memorial Organ Concert with a reception to follow. This concert will feature music performed by four local organists and the St. John’s Handbell Choir.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-723-2426, stjohnscharleston.org
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2wGYqcK
Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers a continental breakfast and a well-balanced lunch.
When: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except for Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Coping with Pet Loss
What: Elise Freedman, certified animal chaplin and pet loss and bereavement counselor and founder of PawsInRHearts, will present a program on the best practices in getting through the grief of losing a pet. Register in advance online.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $5 general; free for members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OUjsNo
GriefShare
What: GriefShare is a 13-week seminar/support group for those in bereavement over a loved one.
When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 18
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15 (includes workbook)
More Info: 201-919-3249, griefshare.org/groups/98676
Mystical Bible Contemplation
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
Brown Water Navy Symposium
What: Patriots Point will host a free symposium about the Vietnam War’s Brown Water Navy, small commercial boats adapted by the Navy to patrol the tight and shallow waterways of South Vietnam, featuring a panel of veterans who operated the boats and were exposed to enemy fire.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
ENDURE Conference
What: Charleston Southern University’s College of Christian Studies will present ENDURE, its annual apologetics conference for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The goal of ENDURE is to equip students to walk with Christ in a world opposed to Him and answer key questions from the Christian Worldview. This year’s conference will focus on a Christian response to racism, evil and pop culture.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-863-7000, bit.ly/2OD0jyQ
Family Fall Festival
What: Stella Maris will host its Family Fall Festival, featuring food, music, games, kids’ activities, a cake walk and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $10 per family
More Info: 843-883-3108, stellamarischurch.org
‘Rest Assured’
What: The J1:27 Ministry will present “Rest Assured: A Mini-Retreat for Foster and Adoptive Moms,” for foster, adoptive and "in-process" moms to gather together to re-charge through time spent with the Lord and with one another. Register in advance
When: 6-8:45 p.m. Sept. 28; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Journey Church, 261 Treeland Drive, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: 843-297-8609, bit.ly/2QJp3qB
Women's Conference
What: “Women Embracing the Word,” the 2018 Extreme Makeover Women’s Conference, will feature special guests Pastor Annette Riley, Apostle Cynthia Brazelton, Dr. Marina McLean, Pastor Brenda Kunneman, Charity Riley and Dr. Helen Baylor. There is no registration fee but advance registration is required.
When: Sept. 28-30
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Saturday
‘Why Might I Meditate’
What: Gary Smith, a longtime reporter with Sports Illustrated, will discuss the benefits of meditation and mindfulness, how to begin a personal program and where to find local resources and participate as a beginner.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-2970, harlestonneighbor2neighbor.com/upcoming-events
Home of Hope
What: Dorchester County Community Outreach invites the public to celebrate the third anniversary of the Lowcountry Home of Hope, with food, music, model cars, tours and more.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Home of Hope, 821 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-900-4315, dcco4homeless.org
‘Praise Out Cancer’
What: The mission of “Praise Out Cancer: A Benefit Concert” is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through education, support and awareness programs. The event will feature gospel singing, praise dancing and additional entertainment, along with vendors, food, prizes and more. Speakers and performers include Algeron Wright & Triumphant Praise, Malqueen Rivers, Gospel Lioness, Jayla Jackson, Angela Brown, MC Roger Elmore & Amazing Grace, Men of Praise, JAM, House of Glam Fashion and Sis. Bryant and Evang. Johnson.
When: 4 p.m. meet-and-greet, 5 p.m. show Sept. 29
Where: Lourie Theater, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: $10 donation
More Info: 803-614-1195
Sunday September 30
Choral Evensong
What: Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels will feature the cathedral choirs singing the service of Evening Prayer, with anthems and hymns from the English tradition. High tea will follow the service.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St. at Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-4575, gracechurchcharleston.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events