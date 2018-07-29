Today
Usui Reiki
What: Reiki II focuses and intensifies Reiki I energy. This technique empowers participants to do Reiki on someone when they are "out of arm's reach” and gain objectivity and mastery over one’s own issues. Participants must be certified in Reiki 1 to take this course.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29
Where: Salt Oasis Spa, 103 Harth Place, Summerville
Price: $125-$175
More Info: 571-276-3122, stargazingangel.com/classes.html
Women’s Conference Finale
What: This is the last day of Zion A.M.E.’s Women’s Conference and today is The Worship Experience.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 29
Where: Zion A.M.E. Church, 62 Ritter Road, Hendersonville
More Info: 843-844-8870, zionamewomens@gmail.com
Women’s Day
What: Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate its annual Women’s Day at the morning worship service. The colors are red and white.
When: 11:30 a.m. July 29
Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Rutledge and Maverick streets, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Brotherhood Concert
What: The Missionary Baptist Association and Charleston County Brotherhood present the 48th Covington-Green Pew Rally Brotherhood Concert.
When: 4 p.m. July 29
Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Rutledge and Maverick streets, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Mission Ministry Service
What: The Mission Ministry of Community Baptist will present its annual speaker’s service.
When: 4 p.m. July 29
Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-8289
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5 p.m. July 29
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$22
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2Jzim5D
Big Daddy Weave
What: Christian band and recipient of nominations and awards from the Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards will perform.
When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show July 29
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $15-$75
More Info: 843-863-7000, ticketf.ly/2LqFR5S
Monday
‘Camp 4 Me’
What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30 per child per week
More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com
Vacation Bible School
What: Jerusalem Baptist will host its “God’s Superhero” Vacation Bible School.
When: 4-7 p.m. July 30-Aug. 3
Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Rutledge and Maverick streets, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
‘AMPED VBS’
What: Join the Naval Weapons Station All Saints Chapel for AMPED VBS where participants will learn about the lives of Joseph, Esther, Jesus and Paul. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 30-Aug. 3
Where: Reagan Center, 1004 Jefferson Ave, Bldg. 717, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 8437947222, bit.ly/2Lj9OWc
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
Wo'Se of Charleston
What: As part of the Summer Entertainment Series, attendees will learn about West Africa with stories, songs and drumming as Queen Atterberry shares her experience of living in traditional and modern African culture. Parents/chaperones free with child admission. Advance registration ends at midnight on the day before each event.
When: 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 1 (James Island); 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 2 (North Charleston)
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd.
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1020/Summer-Entertainment-Series
Friday
Family Matters
What: Join pastors Thomas and Annette Riley of World Overcomers Ministries for four services focusing on family.
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com/event/family-matters
‘Coast Guard at War’
What: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will hold a free symposium aboard the USS Yorktown, “The United States Coast Guard at War.” The event will discuss key moments in the USCG’s history.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Saturday
‘Power of Choice’
What: Jackie McCullough, life options coach and counselor, will lead a workshop on “The Power of Choice,” focusing on the Option Institute’s “Power Dialog” techniques and steps to fully understanding the pattern to seek a new attitude for change.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/life-options-workshop
Sunday
Drumming Ceremony
What: After morning worship with local congregations at the Emanuel AME Church, a drumming ceremony and community reception will close out the 13th annual Gullah/Geechee Nation International Music & Movement Festival. Participants are encouraged to bring drums and stamping sticks.
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Lwe2ZT
