Today
Sunday Lecture
What: “The Future of Jewry on American Campuses.” Hillel International president and CEO Eric Fingerhut will address Hillel’s mission, current issues facing Jewish college students and the future of Jewry on American campuses. This event is preceded by a free community brunch.
When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10-11 a.m. lecture Aug. 26
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2nQmdTw
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI
Monday
Task Force
What: A panel put together by Kathryn Moorehead, coordinator of the S.C. Human Trafficking Force, will give a presentation to educate and promote awareness of human trafficking in South Carolina, with Sharon Rikard, founder and executive director of Doors to Freedom; Elliott Daniels, civil defense attorney; and Brooke Burris, director of policy with the Lynch Foundation for Children and chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2w8nOsy
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career-building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2MMqNQM
Tuesday
Sovereignty Workshop
What: REclaim Your Sovereignty Workshop: REceive, REclaim, REturn and REjoice. An evening of guided movement, meditation, toning, aromatherapy, mantra, breath work, aura cleansing and journaling.
When: 6:45-9 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $44
More Info: 843-724-9807, bit.ly/2MwzKhO
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
‘Paint Your Angel’
What: Ellie Alasantra, an intuitive energy artist with VibraSoul Art, will lead this class where attendees will apply their style and energy to intuitively paint themselves as an angel. Participants are encouraged to bring an apron or old T-shirt to use as a smock. All other materials provided. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2nMfPN2
Sunday Sept. 2
Sunday Lecture
What: “Yiddish Politics in New South Cities.” This presentation will examine small groups of Yiddish-speaking immigrants who operated branches of the Workmen’s Circle in more than 15 Southern cities in relation to the New South settings in which they took place. This event is preceded by a free community brunch.
When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10-11 a.m. lecture Sept. 2
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2BpXFdy
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events