Today

Choir Showcase

What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 12

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $12-$37-plus

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Monday

Mediumship Workshop

What: Carol Cottrell will lead a workshop on mediumship for those who have already taken a beginner’s class and are ready to develop their ability further, exploring the difference between using psychic ability to connect with those who are living in the physical world and using mediumistic skills to communicate with those in spirit.

When: 7-9 p.m. May 13

Where: Joti Reiki, 1662 Savannah Highway, Suite 315, Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-324-6460, bit.ly/2Jb3SNz

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Mike Mixon, fire chief with the town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

When: 7 a.m. May 15

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Community Job Fair

What: Berkeley County Economic Development and SC Works Trident will host a Community Job Fair and career seekers are asked to bring a their resume and arrive prepared to interview.

When: 9 a.m.-noon May 15

Where: Trident Technical College, Berkeley Campus, 1001 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/2LtL7ac

Thursday

Christian Action Council

What: The South Carolina Christian Action Council annual meeting, “Justice: It’s More Than Talk,” will feature Bishop Robert Guglielmone of the Diocese of Charleston and Dr. Amenti Sujai of Allen University.

When: 9:30 a.m. doors May 16

Where: St. Peter’s AME Church, 302 Fishburne St., Walterboro

More Info: 803-461-3206, sccouncil.net

Military Spouse Party

What: The Military Spouse & Littlest Heroes Care Package Delivery Party is in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Gifts will be distributed to spouses and young children of active-duty military members.

When: 10:30 a.m. May 16

Where: Felix Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Wy8wZc

‘Awakening of Ancestors’ 

What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” will provide music and education of Lowcountry spirituals, funeral songs and more, as well as teach about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose, with the Rev. Matthew Rivers and Christal Heyward.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16

Where: St. John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK

Saturday

Yard Sale

What: St. Theresa will host its annual Yard Sale with items ranging from children's toys, household goods and furniture to books, sporting equipment and jewelry.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18

Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-875-5002, sttheresachurch.com

‘It's Time’

What: The Birthing Room Ministry will host an instructional event for women on how to deliver their spiritual gifts for ministry.

When: 9-11 a.m. May 18

Where: Mount Moriah Family Life Center, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-0205, bit.ly/2vNFrx3

Health Fair Fundraiser

What: Unity of Charleston will host its annual Health Fair Fundraiser, featuring sessions in Reiki, Tarot card reading, mediumship readings, Angel card reading, massage, aromatherapy, a silent auction and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 for three 20-minute session; $10 suggested donation for lunch

More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/unity-health-fair

By Faith Business Expo

What: By Faith Business Expo is presented by the Entrepreneurs of Increasing Faith and hosted by Lady TK.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 18

Where: Increasing Faith at Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2HbFwRK

Ride for the Warriors

What: Presented by North Ridge Custom Cycles, the 40-mile Ride for the Warriors is a fundraiser for Friends of Fisher House Charleston, which offers a place for military families to stay while family members receive treatment at the VA Hospital.

When: 10 a.m. May 18

Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2Hft41Z

Family Fun Day   

What: Military Magnet will host a Family Fun and Chicken Bog Day cadet fundraiser with arts and crafts, additional food, entertainment, prize drawings a raffle and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18

Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-745-7102, militarymagnet.ccsdschools.com

‘Behind the Lines’ 

What: Andrew Carroll’s “Behind the Lines: A Musical Tribute to America’s Heroes,” with Brad and Jennifer Moranz, is a multimedia presentation with dramatic readings of letters written by troops in all wars and musical performances of songs and archival footage from each wartime era. Proceeds will benefit Warrior Surf Foundation.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 for active duty/retired military and their family; additional price range to $38

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Jung Society Social

What: The Charleston Jung Society will host a community and networking social on the back patio. Free admission for the event, but registration is required.

When: 5-7 p.m. May 18

Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-343-3136, bit.ly/2HaDrW0

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

