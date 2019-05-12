Today
Choir Showcase
What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $12-$37-plus
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Mediumship Workshop
What: Carol Cottrell will lead a workshop on mediumship for those who have already taken a beginner’s class and are ready to develop their ability further, exploring the difference between using psychic ability to connect with those who are living in the physical world and using mediumistic skills to communicate with those in spirit.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 13
Where: Joti Reiki, 1662 Savannah Highway, Suite 315, Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-324-6460, bit.ly/2Jb3SNz
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Mike Mixon, fire chief with the town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department.
When: 7 a.m. May 15
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Community Job Fair
What: Berkeley County Economic Development and SC Works Trident will host a Community Job Fair and career seekers are asked to bring a their resume and arrive prepared to interview.
When: 9 a.m.-noon May 15
Where: Trident Technical College, Berkeley Campus, 1001 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/2LtL7ac
Thursday
Christian Action Council
What: The South Carolina Christian Action Council annual meeting, “Justice: It’s More Than Talk,” will feature Bishop Robert Guglielmone of the Diocese of Charleston and Dr. Amenti Sujai of Allen University.
When: 9:30 a.m. doors May 16
Where: St. Peter’s AME Church, 302 Fishburne St., Walterboro
More Info: 803-461-3206, sccouncil.net
Military Spouse Party
What: The Military Spouse & Littlest Heroes Care Package Delivery Party is in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Gifts will be distributed to spouses and young children of active-duty military members.
When: 10:30 a.m. May 16
Where: Felix Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Wy8wZc
‘Awakening of Ancestors’
What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” will provide music and education of Lowcountry spirituals, funeral songs and more, as well as teach about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose, with the Rev. Matthew Rivers and Christal Heyward.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16
Where: St. John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK
Saturday
Yard Sale
What: St. Theresa will host its annual Yard Sale with items ranging from children's toys, household goods and furniture to books, sporting equipment and jewelry.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-875-5002, sttheresachurch.com
‘It's Time’
What: The Birthing Room Ministry will host an instructional event for women on how to deliver their spiritual gifts for ministry.
When: 9-11 a.m. May 18
Where: Mount Moriah Family Life Center, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-0205, bit.ly/2vNFrx3
Health Fair Fundraiser
What: Unity of Charleston will host its annual Health Fair Fundraiser, featuring sessions in Reiki, Tarot card reading, mediumship readings, Angel card reading, massage, aromatherapy, a silent auction and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 for three 20-minute session; $10 suggested donation for lunch
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/unity-health-fair
By Faith Business Expo
What: By Faith Business Expo is presented by the Entrepreneurs of Increasing Faith and hosted by Lady TK.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 18
Where: Increasing Faith at Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2HbFwRK
Ride for the Warriors
What: Presented by North Ridge Custom Cycles, the 40-mile Ride for the Warriors is a fundraiser for Friends of Fisher House Charleston, which offers a place for military families to stay while family members receive treatment at the VA Hospital.
When: 10 a.m. May 18
Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2Hft41Z
Family Fun Day
What: Military Magnet will host a Family Fun and Chicken Bog Day cadet fundraiser with arts and crafts, additional food, entertainment, prize drawings a raffle and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18
Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-745-7102, militarymagnet.ccsdschools.com
‘Behind the Lines’
What: Andrew Carroll’s “Behind the Lines: A Musical Tribute to America’s Heroes,” with Brad and Jennifer Moranz, is a multimedia presentation with dramatic readings of letters written by troops in all wars and musical performances of songs and archival footage from each wartime era. Proceeds will benefit Warrior Surf Foundation.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 for active duty/retired military and their family; additional price range to $38
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Jung Society Social
What: The Charleston Jung Society will host a community and networking social on the back patio. Free admission for the event, but registration is required.
When: 5-7 p.m. May 18
Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-343-3136, bit.ly/2HaDrW0
