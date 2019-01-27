Today
‘Picturing Nam’
What: New traveling exhibit from the National Archives, “Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War,” with more than 50 unsanitized and uncensored war photographs, as part of Patriots Point’s ongoing commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Exhibit is divided into the themes of landscapes, objects and faces.
When: Daily through March 31
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Included with general museum admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Jewish Intermarriage
What: “Still Jewish and Newly Jewish: Two Histories of Women and Intermarriage in America” is a discussion of how womanhood interacts with those raised Jewish and those who chose Judaism later in life and what it means for responsibility in raising Jewish children and other ideas of Jewishness and Judaism.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2B4tI07
Reiki Master
What: Usui Tibetan Reiki Master Certification: Reiki II practitioners will receive the Usui Master Symbol, which increases the strength of Reiki healing energy and the use of the Reiki II Symbols.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Salt Oasis Spa, 103 Harth Place, Suite B, Summerville
Price: $225
More Info: 571-276-3122, bit.ly/2ADvWDl
Monday
Foster, Adoption
What: J1:27 will host the "Attachment, Regulation and Competency (ARC) Reflections" training series as part of its foster and adoption group meetings. It is geared for helping families navigate parenting children who have a history of trauma, as well as educators, childcare workers, babysitters, coaches or others who regularly work with children with a history of trauma. Registration required.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, March 25, May 20, July 15, Sept. 16; 9-11 a.m. March 2, June 15, Oct. 5, Nov. 2
Where: Journey Church, 100 S. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2DwuAfO
Tuesday
Job Fair
What: Explore Charleston will host a Lowcountry Hospitality Job Fair with more than 70 employers from Summerville to the beaches, hiring all levels of positions.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: https://bit.ly/2UcZAqD
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22-Feb. 19
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class; $36 full session
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required. This is the last week to join.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays through March 14
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.JamesAMcAlister@gmail.com
9/11 Vets Fundraiser
What: “Break Your New Year's Resolution” fundraiser to support the Vantage Point Foundation, a local organization that rehabilitates post 9/11 veterans, featuring food, drinks, a raffle and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Local's Park Circle, 4399 McCarthy St., North Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2CImbUF
Three Rabbi Panel
What: “Three Rabbi Panel: Jewish Views on Sexuality” will discuss sexual intimacy in the views of Jewish tradition and in contemporary modernism.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2FXRfmT
Friday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555
Saturday
Coast Guard Day
What: Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church will serve hot dogs and hamburgers (and side dishes) to Charleston Coast Guardsmen/women and their families suffering from the government shutdown at this Appreciation Day event at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens. The Children’s Garden will be open and costumed characters will be there to interact with the kids. The church is also collecting diapers, baby formula and gift cards for gas or groceries.
When: Feb. 2
Where: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6802
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events