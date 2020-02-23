Faith & Values calendar

Queen Quet (Marquetta L. Goodwine), chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, will lead the Gullah Geechee Famlee Day at De Gullah Museum in Georgetown Saturday.

Today

‘Total Praise II’

What: The Lowcountry Voices, directed by Nathan L. Nelson, will return for a concert with the Singers of Summerville, directed by Dr. Valerie Bullock.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

Gullah Spirituals

What: “Awakening of the Ancestors through Music” is a celebration of the ancestral music and traditional spirituals and funeral songs of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina Lowcountry, featuring Christal Heyward.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-818-4587, bit.ly/2qCoZQP

Monday

Israeli Panel

What: The Israeli Innovations and Entrepreneurship Panel will feature Ayal Lanternari, executive chairman with Nanobebe and Dr. Jacobo Mintzer, executive director with the Roper/St. Francis Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute; and others for a discussion about Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship, sponsored by the Arnold Center for Israel Studies.

When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2SZJYI2

Tuesday

‘Coming to Monuments’

What: The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission presents a free performance of "Coming to Monuments," fueled by the music and poetry of Marcus Amaker and performed by Charleston-based Dance Matters, a blend of dance and storytelling, followed by a panel discussion with individuals who have made important contributions to the quest for civil rights, equality and social justice in the area, including Amaker, Dr. Millicent Brown and Thomasena Stokes-Marshall.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/coming-monuments

Wednesday

Ministers’ Breakfast

What: National Action Network (NAN) will host a Ministers’ Breakfast with special guest speaker the Rev. Al Sharpton.

When: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26

Where: Life Center at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: bit.ly/2HIUlLc

Ash Wednesday

What: A free soup-and-sandwich luncheon will follow the Ash Wednesday service.

When: 11 a.m. luncheon, noon service Feb. 26

Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5444, gracesummerville.org

Three Rabbi Panel

What: Three of Charleston's congregational rabbis will sit for a conversation about how Zionism has been integrated into each Jewish denomination, and how each has dealt with the theological and political challenges it brings to Judaism.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2PcCAYy

Thursday

‘Relationships Unplugged’

What: Relationship training, marriage development, SYMBIS (saving your marriage before it starts or stops), marriage assessment and more in this conference led by Bishop Robert C. Brown of The Sword of Truth Ministries and author of “Before I Undo My I Do.”

When: Feb. 27-29

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Charleston Airport, 7401 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $750

More Info: bit.ly/2HGsWtd

Military Resources

What: Career and resource fair for military members, veterans and spouses with more than 30 prospective employers, hosted by Tri-County Veterans Support Network, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, CofC School of Professional Studies, Operation Palmetto Employment and SCNG Service Member and Family Care Directorate. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27

Where: College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-410-3616, bit.ly/38J42F6

Ministry Conference

What: The National Urban Ministry Conference will feature keynote speakers and presenters from local nonprofit organizations to discuss Charleston’s urban ministries, praise and worship with the Charleston Metro Church of Christ Praise Group, a performance of “When I First Remember” from Lady in White Productions and more. Meals will be provided. There will be a group community service outreach project on the final day of the conference.

When: Feb. 27-29

Where: Alfred Williams Community Center/Charleston Metropolitan Church of Christ, 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-830-7701, nationalurbanministryassociation.org

Saturday

Blessing of Bikes 

What: General and individual blessings for all faiths and brands of bikes, including food, music and door prizes. Blessings will be given at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/37KyGfS

Health Fair

What: The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair will feature information on all aspects of physical, dental and mental health, as well as financial and retirement issues, veterans outreach and more, as well as kids’ activities and arts and crafts.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-737-6166

Famlee Day 

What: Gullah Geechee Famlee Day to celebrate Black History Month, featuring Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, who will read from her two new novels and premier an excerpt from a new documentary, “Gullah Geechee Mind fa Freedum,” and Andrew Rodrigues will discuss the Gullah Geechee history of Georgetown. Books, art, crafts and more will be on sale.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: De Gullah Museum, 123 King St., Unit 6, Georgetown

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/3bS7Tlf

‘Mama Hattie Remembers’

What: A special presentation of “Mama Hattie Remembers: A Story of African American Life through Stories & Song” will feature elements of African American traditions from the perspective of Mama Hattie about her growing up in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

When: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

Chil-mac-ert Cook-off

What: The annual cook-off of chili, macaroni and cheese and desserts will benefit Father JohnBosco Ikemeh’s African Education Outreach and his work to build a school in Abakaliki, Nigeria.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: St. Joseph Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-744-3901

