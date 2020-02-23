Faith & Values calendar

Today
‘Total Praise II’
What: The Lowcountry Voices, directed by Nathan L. Nelson, will return for a concert with the Singers of Summerville, directed by Dr. Valerie Bullock.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Gullah Spirituals
What: “Awakening of the Ancestors through Music” is a celebration of the ancestral music and traditional spirituals and funeral songs of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina Lowcountry, featuring Christal Heyward.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-818-4587, bit.ly/2qCoZQP
Monday
Israeli Panel
What: The Israeli Innovations and Entrepreneurship Panel will feature Ayal Lanternari, executive chairman with Nanobebe and Dr. Jacobo Mintzer, executive director with the Roper/St. Francis Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute; and others for a discussion about Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship, sponsored by the Arnold Center for Israel Studies.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2SZJYI2
Tuesday
‘Coming to Monuments’
What: The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission presents a free performance of "Coming to Monuments," fueled by the music and poetry of Marcus Amaker and performed by Charleston-based Dance Matters, a blend of dance and storytelling, followed by a panel discussion with individuals who have made important contributions to the quest for civil rights, equality and social justice in the area, including Amaker, Dr. Millicent Brown and Thomasena Stokes-Marshall.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/coming-monuments
Wednesday
Ministers’ Breakfast
What: National Action Network (NAN) will host a Ministers’ Breakfast with special guest speaker the Rev. Al Sharpton.
When: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26
Where: Life Center at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: bit.ly/2HIUlLc
Ash Wednesday
What: A free soup-and-sandwich luncheon will follow the Ash Wednesday service.
When: 11 a.m. luncheon, noon service Feb. 26
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5444, gracesummerville.org
Three Rabbi Panel
What: Three of Charleston's congregational rabbis will sit for a conversation about how Zionism has been integrated into each Jewish denomination, and how each has dealt with the theological and political challenges it brings to Judaism.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2PcCAYy
Thursday
‘Relationships Unplugged’
What: Relationship training, marriage development, SYMBIS (saving your marriage before it starts or stops), marriage assessment and more in this conference led by Bishop Robert C. Brown of The Sword of Truth Ministries and author of “Before I Undo My I Do.”
When: Feb. 27-29
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Charleston Airport, 7401 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $750
More Info: bit.ly/2HGsWtd
Military Resources
What: Career and resource fair for military members, veterans and spouses with more than 30 prospective employers, hosted by Tri-County Veterans Support Network, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, CofC School of Professional Studies, Operation Palmetto Employment and SCNG Service Member and Family Care Directorate. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27
Where: College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-410-3616, bit.ly/38J42F6
Ministry Conference
What: The National Urban Ministry Conference will feature keynote speakers and presenters from local nonprofit organizations to discuss Charleston’s urban ministries, praise and worship with the Charleston Metro Church of Christ Praise Group, a performance of “When I First Remember” from Lady in White Productions and more. Meals will be provided. There will be a group community service outreach project on the final day of the conference.
When: Feb. 27-29
Where: Alfred Williams Community Center/Charleston Metropolitan Church of Christ, 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-830-7701, nationalurbanministryassociation.org
Saturday
Blessing of Bikes
What: General and individual blessings for all faiths and brands of bikes, including food, music and door prizes. Blessings will be given at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/37KyGfS
Health Fair
What: The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair will feature information on all aspects of physical, dental and mental health, as well as financial and retirement issues, veterans outreach and more, as well as kids’ activities and arts and crafts.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-737-6166
Famlee Day
What: Gullah Geechee Famlee Day to celebrate Black History Month, featuring Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, who will read from her two new novels and premier an excerpt from a new documentary, “Gullah Geechee Mind fa Freedum,” and Andrew Rodrigues will discuss the Gullah Geechee history of Georgetown. Books, art, crafts and more will be on sale.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: De Gullah Museum, 123 King St., Unit 6, Georgetown
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/3bS7Tlf
‘Mama Hattie Remembers’
What: A special presentation of “Mama Hattie Remembers: A Story of African American Life through Stories & Song” will feature elements of African American traditions from the perspective of Mama Hattie about her growing up in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
When: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP
Chil-mac-ert Cook-off
What: The annual cook-off of chili, macaroni and cheese and desserts will benefit Father JohnBosco Ikemeh’s African Education Outreach and his work to build a school in Abakaliki, Nigeria.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: St. Joseph Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-744-3901
