Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
‘Gospel & Soul’ Brunch
What: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47” is now hosting a Gospel & Soul Sunday Brunch Give Back with a soul food brunch and gospel music played in the background. When purchasing a meal, church members are asked to provide the day’s church bulletin and 10 percent of proceeds from that meal will be donated to that church.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through June 9
Where: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47”, 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 854-444-3167, thespot47.com
‘Tea Time Treasures’
What: The 18th annual “Tea Time Treasures” charity boutique will be open during Spoleto to benefit the church’s outreach programs. The boutique will feature antique home accessories, artwork, jewelry, memorabilia and more. All proceeds benefit the church's Outreach Center programs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2-3
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Outreach Center, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/TeaTime
Jewish Concert Series
What: “Great Music by Jewish Composers from the Shtetl, the Stage and the Synagogue” with Stephen Guggenheim and Donna Stoering, followed by “Chamber Music with Yuriy Bekker & Friends” featuring Jewish composers, joined by Michael Klotz and Asiya Korepanova.
When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 2
Where: Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hassell St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-723-1090, facebook.com/cofcjwst
‘Oh Happy Day’
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an inspirational and informative historical narrative.
When: 5 p.m. June 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2YSsvm1
Monday
Tea Room, Boutique
What: The annual Grace Church Tea Room and Church Mouse Boutique, with proceeds to benefit the church’s community outreach programs
When: Tea Room: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Boutique: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3-7
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-4575, gracechurchcharleston.org/tea-room-boutique
Tuesday
Hurd Life and Legacy
What: View photos that document librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with the Charleston County Public Library system and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 will also be on display in the lobby.
When: Daily through June
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through June 11
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Mystical Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Jewish Film Series
What: The “Southern Jewish Life on the Big Screen” film series will feature a screening of “The People vs. Leo Frank” on Wednesday and “Delta Jews” on Thursday. Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.
When: 6 p.m. June 5-6
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-953-4930, facebook.com/cofcjwst
Sonic Sound Bath
What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising personal frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket or both for comfort.
When: 7 p.m. June 5
Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2EES0Qg
Thursday
D-Day Anniversary Program
What: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will welcome 10 World War II, D-Day veterans aboard the USS Yorktown to share their memories about the invasion of France 75 years after the battle, followed by a meet-and-greet.
When: 10:30 a.m. program, 1:30-2:30 p.m. meet-and-greet June 6
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. June 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Healing Ministry
What: Presented by Grace Place Ministries, “I Am Being Healed” is a ministry event for those seeking mental and emotional healing and wellness through spiritual growth
When: 7 p.m. June 7
Where: Seacoast Church, 5505 North Rhett Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2YQX5fK
Saturday
Prophetic Insights
What: “Prophetic Insights of the Principles of God” will feature Apostle Willette Salley, Minister Josh Muckelvaney and Prophetess Dr. Kendra Cooper with discussions on the fundamental truths and character attributes in relation to the principles of God.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8
Where: Destiny Center International, 109 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-259-2862, bit.ly/2MfWqDc
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events