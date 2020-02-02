tea room (Old St. Andrew's Parish Church original)
Knightsville United Methodist will host a tea room and silent auction on Saturday.

Today

Sunday Brunch

What: “Armed Resistance During the Holocaust” will feature Dr. Shay Pilnik, executive director with the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, who will discuss the heroism and perseverance of Jewish resistance fighters.

When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10 a.m. lecture Feb. 2

Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2S1EyvD

Tuesday

Grief Share

What: A 13-week seminar/support group for anyone who has lost a friend or loved one.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 28 (Moncks Corner); 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-May 20 (Summerville)

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner; St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville

More Info: griefshare.org/groups/search

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Paul Price, who will discuss stem cell research and its use in cellular development for the growth of new cells and treating disease.

When: 7 a.m. Feb. 5

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Saturday

Tea Room   

What: Knightsville United Methodist will host a tea room and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit church missions.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-875-2117, bit.ly/2UaY0ZG

Soul Meet & Eat   

What: The Black History Soul Meet & Eat is an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, networking, expressive art forms, vendors, black history trivia and prizes. Featured artists are from the fields of poetry, storytelling, dance, visual arts, hip-hop. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Public Arts for Health and Stability (PATHS) organization.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/36Cqdet

Finding Ancestors

What: The Center for Family History at the International African American Museum will present two seminars during this three-hour workshop. Featured topics include: "Finding Your Ancestors in Freedmen’s Bureau Records" and "Documenting Ancestors Who Served in the United States Colored Troops."

When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/36I4baa

Power of Words

What: Sponsored by Jesus Chic Women's Outreach Ministry Group, author Lacole Sessions-Butler will lead a free workshop on the power of words and how they can affect your circumstances, health, wealth and more.

When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-735-1464, bit.ly/38Tm6fk

