Today
Sunday Brunch
What: “Armed Resistance During the Holocaust” will feature Dr. Shay Pilnik, executive director with the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, who will discuss the heroism and perseverance of Jewish resistance fighters.
When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10 a.m. lecture Feb. 2
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2S1EyvD
Tuesday
Grief Share
What: A 13-week seminar/support group for anyone who has lost a friend or loved one.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 28 (Moncks Corner); 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-May 20 (Summerville)
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner; St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville
More Info: griefshare.org/groups/search
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Paul Price, who will discuss stem cell research and its use in cellular development for the growth of new cells and treating disease.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Saturday
Tea Room
What: Knightsville United Methodist will host a tea room and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit church missions.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-875-2117, bit.ly/2UaY0ZG
Soul Meet & Eat
What: The Black History Soul Meet & Eat is an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, networking, expressive art forms, vendors, black history trivia and prizes. Featured artists are from the fields of poetry, storytelling, dance, visual arts, hip-hop. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Public Arts for Health and Stability (PATHS) organization.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/36Cqdet
Finding Ancestors
What: The Center for Family History at the International African American Museum will present two seminars during this three-hour workshop. Featured topics include: "Finding Your Ancestors in Freedmen’s Bureau Records" and "Documenting Ancestors Who Served in the United States Colored Troops."
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/36I4baa
Power of Words
What: Sponsored by Jesus Chic Women's Outreach Ministry Group, author Lacole Sessions-Butler will lead a free workshop on the power of words and how they can affect your circumstances, health, wealth and more.
When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-735-1464, bit.ly/38Tm6fk
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events