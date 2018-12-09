Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
‘3 Sopranos & a Piano’
What: Three local sopranos will celebrate the coming of Christmas with timeless holiday classics colored with elaborate trio harmonies (and a complimentary dessert bar). Performance directed by Alton Cox, music director with Trinity United Methodist.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-8449, trinityumccharleston.com
Moravian Love Feast
What: The Moravian Love Feast is a special service of holiday music and the public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A roll and warm apple cider will be served, and the name of the service is a literal translation of the New Testament word “agape.” A Love Feast (not to be confused with Holy Communion) seeks to remove social barriers and strengthen the spirit of unity and goodwill among all people.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
Candle Lighting
What: Compassionate Friends of Summerville invites bereaved parents, siblings, grandparents and their friends and family to participate in this event honoring the lives of all deceased children. Candles will be provided and grief support and light refreshments will follow the event.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Doty Park Depot, 320 North Laurel St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 770-568-9718, bit.ly/2P92YzX
‘Chris Tomlin Christmas’
What: “Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship” from one of the most often heard and sung contemporary Christian artists, singer-songwriter Christ Tomlin.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$99
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers a continental breakfast and a well-balanced lunch.
When: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except for Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
‘Messiah’
What: The Taylor Festival Choir will host its annual holiday sing-along, featuring traditional Christmas carols from the hymn book and movements from the “Messiah.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: tmgcharleston.com
Bishop Town Hall
What: Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone will host a Town Hall Meeting for area parishioners to discuss and answer questions related to current Catholic Church issues and the U.S. Bishops’ meeting in Baltimore.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 Teresa Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-0801
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multisensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and Jan. 15
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishcharleston.org
Memorial Service
What: The Berkeley County Prevention Board presents the 29th annual Candlelight Memorial Service, to increase the awareness of driving while impaired, to remember loved ones who have lost their lives and to remember all those who have been affected by crashes involving drunk drivers.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Moncks Corner AME Church, 306 W. Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-7871, ext. 113
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
‘Releasing the Sound’
What: The “Releasing the Sound” worship music conference will feature Pastor Thomas Riley, Bishop Herbert Bailey and Pastor Annette Riley.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: World Overcomer Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but registration required
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Thursday
‘Other Side of Fear’
What: St. Benedict will host author and radio host Hallie Lord for “On the Other Side of Fear,” stories on how peace and joy are found in following the paths God sets.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-0039
Friday
‘Christmas Collective’
What: “Christmas Collective LIVE” is an evening of Christmas music and worship, headlined by Seacoast Worship and featuring Robbie Madison, with special guests, Kidscoast Worship.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $13-$48
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Newsboys
What: Contemporary Christian pop group Newsboys reunion tour, with special guests Zealand and Adam Agee.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $20-$100; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
Church Security
What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross
Price: $150
More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2rhVYam
Gift-making Workshop
What: Children will make several gifts, which will be wrapped and ready to take home. Registration required by Dec. 10.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 15
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-766-4262, bit.ly/2lptmc4
Six Saturdays
What: This Shabbat morning discussion group will tackle a diverse range of topics including fun questions and controversial issues, as well as insight into Jewish practices, Biblical narratives and questions of Jewish identity. This is the final Saturday meeting for this group.
When: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, info@jewishchs.com
