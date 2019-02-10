Today
Black History Month
What: Throughout February, guests can participate in various Black History Month activities at Middleton Place, including “Beyond the Fields” documentary screenings and walking tours, “Rice and Slavery” programs, Edna Lewis tribute dinners, “Another Perspective” theatrical presentations and more.
When: Daily
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Most programs included in general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Interfaith in Action
What: “Interfaith in Action: American Jews and Religious Pluralism in the U.S. Military.” Ronit Y. Stahl will discuss his book, “Enlisting Faith: How the Military Chaplaincy Shaped Religion and State in Modern America” and the story of four chaplains (Catholic, Protestant and Hebrew) who gave their life jackets away after a German U-boat torpedoed the SS Dorchester in freezing North Atlantic waters during WWII.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
Love Your Neighbor
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host the Love Your Neighbor Auction, with an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres and luxury items in a live and silent auction.
When: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 N. Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org/auction-info
Tea Party Fundraiser
What: Healthy Lifestyle Network will host a tea party in support of The Shelton Project, which fights against child sexual abuse in Jamaica.
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-557-6258, healthylifestylenetworkinc.org
‘Total Praise’
What: Lowcountry Voices returns to the St. John the Beloved Concert Series with the Singers of Summerville, featuring combined numbers and some individual choir numbers.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, sjbsummerville.org
‘Envision Your Vision’
What: Envision Your Vision: The Mind Slay: Creating a Mentality of Perseverance – The Ultimate Vision Board Party with a goal-setting workshop, panel discussion, motivational speakers, giveaways and more. All supplies provided.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville
Price: $45-$55
More Info: bit.ly/2MSCp2g
Monday
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Dlzlaw
Tuesday
Wills, Legacy Seminar
What: Estate planning seminar on will preparation and legacy provision for yourself and your loved ones, sponsored by Claflin University. Refreshments will be served.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Hampton Inn, 160 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: Free, but registration encouraged
More Info: 803-535-5044, talivingston@claflin.edu
St. Peter’s Tomb
What: Father H. Gregory West will present “Who Is Buried in St. Peter’s Tomb,” a discussion on the history of the tomb of St. Peter and the Vatican’s secret efforts to locate it, presented by St. Clare of Assisi
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Daniel Island Club Conference Room, 600 Island Park Drive
Price: $20 (includes dinner)
More Info: 843-471-2121, bit.ly/2GraJR3
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Feb. 19
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Wednesday
‘Abraham the Unstoppable’
What: “Abraham the Unstoppable: Forgotten Black Hero of South Carolina,” presented by the Charleston County Public Library as part of Black History Month and introduced by historian Dr. Nic Butler. Abraham was an enslaved man who won his freedom from the government during the Anglo-Cherokee War of 1759-1761.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2E0tCc1
Church Anniversary
What: Morning Star Missionary Baptist will celebrate its anniversary with special programs, featuring the Rev. A. Gadsden of New Hope Baptist Church (7 p.m. Wednesday), Fruit of the Spirits Speakers Program (7 p.m. Thursday), the Rev. Dr. Willis Glover of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m. Friday) and the Rev. Dr. Clary Samuels of Victory Missionary Baptist Church (4 p.m. Sunday).
Where: Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Norman St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-4151, bit.ly/2ROX5cB
Friday
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Valentine Fete
What: The Stella Maris Women’s and Men’s Clubs will sponsor a festive Valentine Fete, featuring catered food and beverages, a silent auction, dancing, music from Ronnie Johnson and more. RSVP to stellamariswomen@yahoo.com
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Parish Hall, Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $50 per person; $80 per couple
More Info: 843-886-5611, stellamarischurch.org/events
Saturday
Church Security
What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross
Price: $150
More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2DMZhgE
Coffee & Canvas
What: This fundraiser will include art instruction and all materials, as well as a full breakfast buffet and coffee. Must register in advance.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Unity Fellowship Church of Charleston, 7860-A Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-767-2795, bit.ly/2BfjaLM
Gullah-Geechee Roots
What: Learn about various genealogy resources for African-American families in the Lowcountry.
When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org/events/tracing-your-gullah-geechee-roots
Prom Dinner-Dance
What: "Back to the Prom" dinner-dance fundraiser and silent auction to support a 2020 mission trip and the Knightsville UMC's new church in Tanzania. Reservations required.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-875-2117, knightsvilleumc.org/tanzania-2020
