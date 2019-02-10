Today

Black History Month

What: Throughout February, guests can participate in various Black History Month activities at Middleton Place, including “Beyond the Fields” documentary screenings and walking tours, “Rice and Slavery” programs, Edna Lewis tribute dinners, “Another Perspective” theatrical presentations and more.

When: Daily

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Most programs included in general admission price

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Meditation Classes

What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar

Interfaith in Action   

What: “Interfaith in Action: American Jews and Religious Pluralism in the U.S. Military.” Ronit Y. Stahl will discuss his book, “Enlisting Faith: How the Military Chaplaincy Shaped Religion and State in Modern America” and the story of four chaplains (Catholic, Protestant and Hebrew) who gave their life jackets away after a German U-boat torpedoed the SS Dorchester in freezing North Atlantic waters during WWII.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 10

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

Love Your Neighbor   

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host the Love Your Neighbor Auction, with an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres and luxury items in a live and silent auction.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 N. Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org/auction-info

Tea Party Fundraiser   

What: Healthy Lifestyle Network will host a tea party in support of The Shelton Project, which fights against child sexual abuse in Jamaica.

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-557-6258, healthylifestylenetworkinc.org

‘Total Praise’   

What: Lowcountry Voices returns to the St. John the Beloved Concert Series with the Singers of Summerville, featuring combined numbers and some individual choir numbers.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0631, sjbsummerville.org

‘Envision Your Vision’

What: Envision Your Vision: The Mind Slay: Creating a Mentality of Perseverance – The Ultimate Vision Board Party with a goal-setting workshop, panel discussion, motivational speakers, giveaways and more. All supplies provided.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville

Price: $45-$55

More Info: bit.ly/2MSCp2g

Monday

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Dlzlaw

Tuesday

Wills, Legacy Seminar   

What: Estate planning seminar on will preparation and legacy provision for yourself and your loved ones, sponsored by Claflin University. Refreshments will be served.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Hampton Inn, 160 Fairchild St., Daniel Island

Price: Free, but registration encouraged

More Info: 803-535-5044, talivingston@claflin.edu

St. Peter’s Tomb   

What: Father H. Gregory West will present “Who Is Buried in St. Peter’s Tomb,” a discussion on the history of the tomb of St. Peter and the Vatican’s secret efforts to locate it, presented by St. Clare of Assisi

When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Daniel Island Club Conference Room, 600 Island Park Drive

Price: $20 (includes dinner)

More Info: 843-471-2121, bit.ly/2GraJR3

Mystical Bible 

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Mommy & Me

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Feb. 19

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Wednesday

‘Abraham the Unstoppable’   

What: “Abraham the Unstoppable: Forgotten Black Hero of South Carolina,” presented by the Charleston County Public Library as part of Black History Month and introduced by historian Dr. Nic Butler. Abraham was an enslaved man who won his freedom from the government during the Anglo-Cherokee War of 1759-1761.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2E0tCc1

Church Anniversary   

What: Morning Star Missionary Baptist will celebrate its anniversary with special programs, featuring the Rev. A. Gadsden of New Hope Baptist Church (7 p.m. Wednesday), Fruit of the Spirits Speakers Program (7 p.m. Thursday), the Rev. Dr. Willis Glover of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m. Friday) and the Rev. Dr. Clary Samuels of Victory Missionary Baptist Church (4 p.m. Sunday).

Where: Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Norman St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-4151, bit.ly/2ROX5cB

Friday

Moving On After Change

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Valentine Fete   

What: The Stella Maris Women’s and Men’s Clubs will sponsor a festive Valentine Fete, featuring catered food and beverages, a silent auction, dancing, music from Ronnie Johnson and more. RSVP to stellamariswomen@yahoo.com

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Parish Hall, Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: $50 per person; $80 per couple

More Info: 843-886-5611, stellamarischurch.org/events

Saturday

Church Security

What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross

Price: $150

More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2DMZhgE

Coffee & Canvas   

What: This fundraiser will include art instruction and all materials, as well as a full breakfast buffet and coffee. Must register in advance.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Unity Fellowship Church of Charleston, 7860-A Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-767-2795, bit.ly/2BfjaLM

Gullah-Geechee Roots   

What: Learn about various genealogy resources for African-American families in the Lowcountry.

When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org/events/tracing-your-gullah-geechee-roots

Prom Dinner-Dance   

What: "Back to the Prom" dinner-dance fundraiser and silent auction to support a 2020 mission trip and the Knightsville UMC's new church in Tanzania. Reservations required.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $20

More Info: 843-875-2117, knightsvilleumc.org/tanzania-2020

