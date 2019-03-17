Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months to 3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Light After Loss
What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, presented by Star Legacy Foundation-Lowcountry SC.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month
Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2HnP25A
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Clay Duffie, general manager with Mount Pleasant Waterworks.
When: 7 a.m. March 20
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Ellevate Panel, Lunch
What: The Ellevate Chapter of Charleston will host a panel discussion, “Live with Purpose and Passion,” with moderator Tessa Spencer, a Gulf War veteran and local media professional, and panel speakers are from Charleston Southern University, Motley Rice and YWCA of Charleston.
When: 11:30 a.m. luncheon, noon panel March 20
Where: Office of Elliott Davis, 100 Calhoun St., Suite 300, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-513-9059, bit.ly/2EZL6nX
‘Crystal Conversations’
What: Meetup and discussion on the decorative, healing and protective properties of crystals and stones, led by Sheinata Carn-Hall. Books, crystals and stones will be available for purchase.
When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-225-6569, http://bit.ly/2N5pIkH
Educational Workshop
What: Wellness on Wednesdays presents “Securing the Bag: Keys to Obtaining Apprenticeships,” an educational workshop with focus on Charleston regional youth and adult apprenticeships, with representatives from Trident Technical College’s Division of Apprenticeship.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2VZbDsr
Immersion Meetup
What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of Abraham-Hicks processes.
When: 7 p.m. March 20
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2u9YCAy
Poetic Medicine
What: Workshop on The Healing Art of Poem-making will provide a generative and safe place for expression, as well as tools and techniques to empower and connect, with the approach of writing poetry as a transformational process and opportunity for inner healing. No prior writing experience required.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Unity Church of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$50
More Info: 843-580-6481, bit.ly/2W69CuL
Thursday
Gary Mason
What: The Rev. Dr. Gary Mason will discuss reconciliation ministries that have been effective in Northern Ireland, the Middle East and the U.S. at several local churches.
When: 12:30 p.m. March 21, Grace Cathedral Church, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston ($10 community lunch, reservations requested), 843-723-4575; 10 a.m. adult forum, 11 a.m. service March 24, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston; 4 p.m. March 24, Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TLCCdz
Neighborhood Watch
What: Community Neighborhood Watch coordinates monthly meetings with residents that serve as a platform to discuss and seek solutions to issues that may arise within the community.
When: 6 p.m. March 21
Where: Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger
More Info: 843-312-8860
Family Fun Purim
What: Purim celebration with a megillah reading, hamantaschem, jumping in costume and dinner.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 21
Where: Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $12
More Info: 843-588-5777, bit.ly/2F931sD
Purim 2019
What: Purim celebration for ages 21 and older, featuring an open bar, megillah reading, costumes, live music and a late-night DJ.
When: 8 p.m. March 21
Where: Chabad of Charleston, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2T2u39N
Saturday
Day of Healing
What: St. Michael's Church will host a day of healing to heal save, deliver, set free, comfort and transform those that attend, hosted by Rev. Mark Estes, senior pastor with North Palm Church in North Charleston for 29 years. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23
Where: St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30 (covers lunch and materials)
More Info: 843-723-0603, stmichaelschurch.net
#Race4Wanza
What: Fourth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of TyWanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the TyWanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-814-9570, doughnutdash2019.eventbrite.com
