Today
‘Picturing Nam’
What: New traveling exhibit from the National Archives, “Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War,” with more than 50 war photographs. Exhibit is divided into the themes of landscapes, objects and faces.
When: Daily through March 31
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Included with general museum admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Black History Month
What: Throughout February, guests can participate in various Black History Month activities at Middleton Place, including “Beyond the Fields” documentary screenings and walking tours, “Rice and Slavery” programs, Edna Lewis tribute dinners, “Another Perspective” theatrical presentations and more.
When: Daily
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Most programs included in general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Feb. 19
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a 1st and 3rd Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Harry Sewell, former police chief of Mount Pleasant and current manager of community development with East Cooper Meals on Wheels.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 6
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More info: 843-881-8861
Holocaust Memory
What: “Student BrownBag: Reigniting the Trauma: Holocaust Memory in Argentine Survivors and Their Children.” College of Charleston student Sydney Zazzaro will discuss her project that analyzes survivors’ perceptions of discrimination, persecution and anti-Semitism in Argentina and its relevance to their prior Holocaust experiences.
When: Noon Feb. 6
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, https://bit.ly/2RuF56N
Thursday
Women’s Conference
What: The Sophia Institute presents “Women Rising!” a weekend-long program focused on how to transform lives, relationships, workplaces and communities with wisdom and power, featuring special keynote and guest speakers and discussion groups and more.
When: Feb. 7-9
Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$350
More Info: 843-720-8528, https://bit.ly/2SdmnFv
JCC WOW Bookfest
What: Jewish Community Center Without Walls (JCC WOW) Bookfest will present Stephen Flatow, author of “A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror.”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia St., Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-580-8564, https://bit.ly/2MHjzLq
Friday
Daddy-Daughter Dance
What: The city of Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a special Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls ages 4-12 years and their father or a father figure. Semi-formal attire requested; registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek
Price: $20 per couple/Goose Creek residents; $25 per couple/non-Goose Creek residents; $5 each additional daughter
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/events
Gray Havens
What: Christian folk group The Gray Havens and Chris Renzema will perform.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Journey Church, 261 Treeland Drive, Ladson
Price: $12
More Info: thegrayhavensmusic.com
Saturday
Reconciliation
What: Moving Forward: The 1Charleston Conference will focus on the process of racial reconciliation with guest speakers to include local pastors, leaders, historians, justice experts and more. There will be times for corporate worship and lunch is included.
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$35
More Info: 1charlestonconference.com
Founder’s Day
What: The Edisto District of the South Carolina Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its Founder’s Day with the Rev. Dr. Norvel Goff, presiding elder of the Edisto District and the Right Rev. Samuel L. Green, presiding prelate of the Seventh Episcopal District AME Church, present several events on Saturday and a special worship service on Sunday.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 9: Founders Walk, International African American Museum site, Wharfside Street to Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., Charleston; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Call to Action” Symposium and youth round table at Mother Emanuel AME Church, with Congressman Jim Clyburn, Sen. Marlon Kimpson, Rev. Nelson Rivers and others; 4 p.m. Feb. 10: Founders Day Worship Service at Mother Emanuel AME Church with guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Norvel Goff and the Edisto District Founder’s Day Mass Choir
More Info: 803-528-0335, facebook.com/AME7ed or facebook.com/MotherEAMEC
Family Forever Fair
What: Carolina Adoption Services will present the Family Forever Fair for information, resource materials, consultations, services and more on foster care and adoption.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2UsjlKQ
Heritage Day
What: Hampton Plantation will host African American History Day with discussions and demonstrations relative to slave life on the plantation and emancipation, featuring Christine Mitchell and Joseph McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Hampton Plantation, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $7.50-$15
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2MJmdAj
Love Life Tune-Up
What: The Charleston Jung Society will present “Cindy Cartee: Love Life Tune-Up Through Imago Therapy,” focusing on conscious and intentional love, past relationships, childhood experiences and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: https://bit.ly/2RwYofY
