Today
Christmas Boutique
What: This is the last day of the Community Outreach Center of the St. Matthew's annual Christmas Charity Boutique — a Christmas shopping experience with a selection of festive items with gifts for all ages.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-579-0420, smlccharleston.org/ChristmasBoutique
Founder’s Day Celebration
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church will host the final event of its Founder’s Day Celebration, with guest speaker Bishop Henry E. Dixon of Ministries of Truth Tabernacle in Cordesville.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-303-4741, 843-530-2466
‘Oh Happy Day’
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative. December performances will be a special Christmas celebration.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2BCGXFW
‘A Simple Christmas Pageant’
What: Summerville Presbyterian will present its annual SPC Kids’ Christmas program with music, carols and sing-alongs in the gym.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St.
More Info: 843-871-0280, spcweb.org/event/spc-christmas-program-2018
Christmas Candlelight Service
What: The Citadel will host its 81st annual Christmas Candlelight Service, featuring cadets from the Protestant, Catholic and Gospel choirs, along with the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band.
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec.2
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PKScVt
Monday
CofC Concert Choir
What: The Holiday Candlelight Concert with the College of Charleston Concert Choir, conducted by Robert Taylor.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general; free for CofC students
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2ScTWUc
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a first and third Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Hanna Raskin, food editor and chief critic at The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. Dec. 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
Jubilee Banquet
What: Metanoia will present a Jubilee Banquet, a celebration for Citizens of the BeLOVEd Community, with emcee Cyrus Birch from “Black Panther.”
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15-$360
More Info: 843-529-3014, bit.ly/2P8VvRd
Saturday
Gullah-Geechee Culture
What: The fourth series session of the Human Library features the Rev. DeMett E. Jenkins, director of education and engagement for faith-based communities with the International African-American Museum. Jenkins will discuss her experiences growing up with Gullah parents, with stories on home remedies, family support and gatherings, spirituality, foods and traditions.
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6804, ccpl.org/human-library-series
‘Gospel Meets Jazz’
What: Mt. Zion will present Charlton Singleton and Lowcountry Voices, which performs with an emphasis on the tradition of Lowcountry African-American music, including gospel music, spirituals, hymns, jazz, and classical choral music. The theme of this Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert is “Overjoyed.”
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mt Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-860-0079, mtzioncharlestoname.org/new-index-1
‘A Christmas Musical’
What: The Allen University Symphonic Band and Concert Choir will present “A Christmas Musical,” showcasing special choral arrangements and holiday standards.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-697-8438
‘Holy City Messiah’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will continue its tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah,” with the CSO Chamber Chorus. The Dec. 6 performance is sold out.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 8 (Mount Pleasant); 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (Summerville)
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant; St. Theresa Little Flower Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$35
More Info: charlestonsymphonychorus.org/event/holy-city-messiah-10
Youth Summit
What: The Charleston Youth Summit is a free forum providing a safe space for 7th-12th grade students to express their concerns about the issues most important to them. The theme is "L.I.T. Leaders Integrating Today"
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2FOFAbr
