Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, bit.ly/2Gl836L
The Saddler Family
What: The Saddler Family, who have performed on Bible cruises with Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah and worked with Bill Gaither, will perform at Midway Baptist.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 14
Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541
‘Christmas in July’
What: Christmas in July Bowling Tournament with Without Walls Ministry to benefit the annual Christmas Day at Citadel Stadium.
When: 2-4 p.m. July 14
Where: Ashley Lanes Tavern, 1568 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $50 per person (shoes and three games)
More Info: facebook.com/withoutwallscharleston
Pack the Pew Service
What: St. Paul AME will hold a Pack the Pew service with special guest speaker the Rev. Curtis Fludd of Mt. Zion AME Church of Santee.
When: 3 p.m. July 14
Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522, bit.ly/2LOlUpl
‘Live Out Loud’
What: "Live Out Loud: From Victim to Victor Day Party" is a celebration for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. It will feature guest speakers, live entertainment, mimosas and mocktails, food and more, presented by Deya Patterson and the Just Live Foundation.
When: 3-6 p.m. July 14
Where: Inspired by Annette, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2RXImxp
‘Father to Father’
What: Special worship service and community outreach with the Sigma Beta Club brotherhood, which mentors young men with leadership, educational and professional opportunities.
When: 4 p.m. July 14
Where: Liberty Hill Christian Church, 1420 Carter Road, Ridgeville
More Info: 843-871-5852, bit.ly/2JssaQS
Monday
Church Camp
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 a week per child
More Info: 843-303-4741
Tuesday
Holocaust Survivor
What: Ann Fields of the Holocaust Education Speakers Bureau and The Jewish Federation of Charleston will share intimate and personal stories of her survival. In Austria in 1938, her family was thrown out of their apartment because her mother was Jewish. Fields was sent to an orphanage for half-Jewish children and was liberated by the Russians in 1945. She moved to the United States in 1962. Registration required.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2WWPBuJ
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Chris Brooks of the Work Place/Affordable Housing Initiative of Mount Pleasant.
When: 7 a.m. July 17
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Youth Conference
What: The “What’s Your Endgame” Youth Conference will feature youth message and breakout sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, a block party on Friday night and a fellowship meet-up at Wannamaker County Park on Saturday.
When: 7 p.m. July 17-19; 10 a.m. July 20
Where: The Revelation of Christ Church, 1473 Remount Road, North Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-566-0024, bit.ly/2XWqDMb
Friday
Marriage Conference
What: The InCovenant Marriage Conference will welcome Apostle Randal Burton, with host pastor Jerry Gordon and first lady Billie Gordon. RSVP required.
When: 7-9 p.m. July 19; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20
Where: Vivid Event Center, 8484 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2NHTPmi
Saturday
Walk for the Fallen
What: The Walk for the Fallen is an annual fundraising event to bring awareness of issues for current and former military service members. Walkers will start the 30-mile walk in Summerville and finish in Mount Pleasant, hosted by Dwight Decker, CEO of Grappling PTSD, and Black Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Registration is open to individuals and teams.
When: 3 p.m. July 20
Where: Black Force MMA, 200 Varnville Drive, Summerville
More Info: 419-957-4741, bit.ly/2LGKh8C
‘My Heart to Words’
What: Live recording of Gabriel Washington’s first album, featuring his songs “Cry Loud” and “Already Done,” as well as new music.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 20
Where: Holy Light Miracle Temple, 3998 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free general admission; $25 VIP
More Info: 843-308-0582, bit.ly/2LLGjeY
