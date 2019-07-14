Today

Feeding Program 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, bit.ly/2Gl836L

The Saddler Family

What: The Saddler Family, who have performed on Bible cruises with Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah and worked with Bill Gaither, will perform at Midway Baptist.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 14

Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: 843-572-3541

‘Christmas in July’

What: Christmas in July Bowling Tournament with Without Walls Ministry to benefit the annual Christmas Day at Citadel Stadium.

When: 2-4 p.m. July 14

Where: Ashley Lanes Tavern, 1568 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $50 per person (shoes and three games)

More Info: facebook.com/withoutwallscharleston

Pack the Pew Service

What: St. Paul AME will hold a Pack the Pew service with special guest speaker the Rev. Curtis Fludd of Mt. Zion AME Church of Santee.

When: 3 p.m. July 14

Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-2522, bit.ly/2LOlUpl

‘Live Out Loud’

What: "Live Out Loud: From Victim to Victor Day Party" is a celebration for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. It will feature guest speakers, live entertainment, mimosas and mocktails, food and more, presented by Deya Patterson and the Just Live Foundation.

When: 3-6 p.m. July 14

Where: Inspired by Annette, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2RXImxp

‘Father to Father’

What: Special worship service and community outreach with the Sigma Beta Club brotherhood, which mentors young men with leadership, educational and professional opportunities.

When: 4 p.m. July 14

Where: Liberty Hill Christian Church, 1420 Carter Road, Ridgeville

More Info: 843-871-5852, bit.ly/2JssaQS

Monday

Church Camp  

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 a week per child

More Info: 843-303-4741

Tuesday

Holocaust Survivor

What: Ann Fields of the Holocaust Education Speakers Bureau and The Jewish Federation of Charleston will share intimate and personal stories of her survival. In Austria in 1938, her family was thrown out of their apartment because her mother was Jewish. Fields was sent to an orphanage for half-Jewish children and was liberated by the Russians in 1945. She moved to the United States in 1962. Registration required.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. July 16

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2WWPBuJ

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Chris Brooks of the Work Place/Affordable Housing Initiative of Mount Pleasant.

When: 7 a.m. July 17

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Youth Conference

What: The “What’s Your Endgame” Youth Conference will feature youth message and breakout sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, a block party on Friday night and a fellowship meet-up at Wannamaker County Park on Saturday.

When: 7 p.m. July 17-19; 10 a.m. July 20

Where: The Revelation of Christ Church, 1473 Remount Road, North Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-566-0024, bit.ly/2XWqDMb

Friday

Marriage Conference

What: The InCovenant Marriage Conference will welcome Apostle Randal Burton, with host pastor Jerry Gordon and first lady Billie Gordon. RSVP required.

When: 7-9 p.m. July 19; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20

Where: Vivid Event Center, 8484 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2NHTPmi

Saturday

Walk for the Fallen

What: The Walk for the Fallen is an annual fundraising event to bring awareness of issues for current and former military service members. Walkers will start the 30-mile walk in Summerville and finish in Mount Pleasant, hosted by Dwight Decker, CEO of Grappling PTSD, and Black Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Registration is open to individuals and teams.

When: 3 p.m. July 20

Where: Black Force MMA, 200 Varnville Drive, Summerville

More Info: 419-957-4741, bit.ly/2LGKh8C

‘My Heart to Words’

What: Live recording of Gabriel Washington’s first album, featuring his songs “Cry Loud” and “Already Done,” as well as new music.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 20

Where: Holy Light Miracle Temple, 3998 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free general admission; $25 VIP

More Info: 843-308-0582, bit.ly/2LLGjeY

