Today

Shavuot

What: Celebrate the Shavuot holiday with a dairy buffet (pizza, blintzes, cheesecake, etc.) and the reading of the Ten Commandments from the Torah. There also will be a special children’s program.

When: 10:30 a.m. June 9

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Father’s Day Week   

What: Father to Father Inc. will present its Father’s Day Week Extravaganza with several events in numerous locations: Special presentation 11 a.m. Sunday at Royal Missionary Baptist Church (4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston); Free book and gift card giveaways 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Main Library (68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston); Free Festival 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Father to Father (5675 Woodbine Ave., North Charleston); Crab Crack 6 p.m. Friday at Father to Father ($25).

More Info: 843-744-2126, bit.ly/2QPAT34

Christian Science

What: The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Charleston will present a lecture on the healing power of stillness, with discussion on Biblical teachings and the writings of Mary Baker Eddy.

When: 2:30 p.m. June 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-300-9383, bit.ly/2EVSC3T

Monday

Hurd Life, Legacy   

What: View photos that document librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with the Charleston County Public Library system and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 also will be on display in the lobby.

When: Daily through June

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Vacation Bible School

What: Calvary Baptist’s Vacation Bible School theme is “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus” with the motto, “Zoom In! Focus on Jesus!”

When: 6-8 p.m. June 10-14

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0069, cbcrutledge.com

Tuesday

Mommy & Me 

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 11

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org`

Author Talk

What: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes will talk about her book, “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness.”

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 11

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2We3G7c

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Bible Study   

What: Rev. Eric S.C. Manning and the Rev. Anthony B. Thompson will lead a special Bible study, followed by the lighting of 15 cherry trees at the Gaillard Center to start the Emanuel Nine commemoration events. Manning is pastor of Mother Emanuel and Thompson’s wife, Myra, was one of the victims on June 17, 2015.

When: 6 p.m. June 12

Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org

Thursday

Moving On

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m. June 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Senior Luncheon   

What: Senior members of Mother Emanuel will have a lunch in remembrance of Susie Jackson (87) and Ethel Lance (70), who were members of the church’s senior group when they became victims on June 17, 2015.

When: 11 a.m. June 13

Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org

Friday

Youth Empowerment    

What: “Your Mind Matters,” a Youth Empowerment Session with students from grades 6-10, a workshop designed to build self-esteem and skills needed to excel in school, the community and the workforce.

When: 9 a.m. June 14

Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org

Saturday

Coffee + Conversation

What: Inspirational conversations, networking, support and prayer.

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 15

Where: Increasing Faith at Northwoods Mall, 2510 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2JYyN0h, increasingfaith.co

Author Talk    

What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness After the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 15

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JVRDF9

Sound Darshan   

What: Sound Darshan, with Dammah Debbie Chisholm, is inspired by the Hindu tradition of "darshana," where people receive blessings (typically in groups) in the presence of something or someone sacred. Its primary purpose is to assist with spiritual enlightenment by opening the heart to one's connection with The Divine.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2Imuicn

‘The Women’    

What: “The Women: The Gospel Through the Eyes of Prophets, Queens, Servants & Mavens,” an ecumenical performing arts worship experience, presented by the Journey Missionary Performing Arts Ministry, in conjunction with Mount Pleasant Presbyterian, Olive Branch AME, Friendship AME and All Saints Lutheran, in loving memory of the Emmanuel AME victims on June 17, 2015. A reception will follow the performance.

When: 4-7 p.m. June 15

Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-884-4612

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

