Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Patriot Tour Ride
What: As part of The Patriot Tour, in which an American flag is passed from one state to the other across the country, a fundraiser for injured military personnel who have fallen on hard times, Low Country Harley-Davidson invites others to join them for a motorcycle ride as they take the flag from Charleston to Irmo to drop it off with the next flag bearer.
When: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. kickstands up Aug. 4
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Vacation Bible Camp
What: “Camp Discovery” Vacation Bible Camp is for ages K-4-rising 4th graders and is intended to familiarize children with God's story and what that means for them. Snacks will be provided. Registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4-9
Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville
More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2GspTof
Monday
Church Camp
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 a week per child
More Info: 843-303-4741
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Religious Freedom
What: “Living Room Conversations: Religious Freedom and Non-Discrimination” is a guided, open conversation about the importance of free religious practice. Living Room Conversations is a series that encourages people to connect over divisive issues. Registration required.
When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2OwaDxe
Tuesday
‘Discover Your Roots’
What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG
National Night Out
What: National Night Out (NNO) is a community-building and safety awareness campaign sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, to promote police-community partnerships, strengthen relations among communities and educate citizens on diverse topics to make their neighborhoods safer places to live. Tonight’s guest speaker is Rep. Joe Jefferson.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: Cainhoy Elementary School, 2424 Cainhoy Road, Huger
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-312-8860
National Night Out
What: Presented by the North Charleston Police Department and North Charleston government, this event will feature fun, food, games and more, in promotion of the annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2YAmKZQ
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Yvonne Gilbert, a cyber security expert and principal with Salus Cyber Solutions.
When: 7 a.m. Aug. 7
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
‘Breakthrough’
What: World Overcomers Ministries presents "Breakthrough," three powerful nights with Prophet Akwasi Prempeh from Ghana, Africa. Registration not required.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-9
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 180 Browns Chapel Road, S.t George
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2FOPtDF
Saturday
Pastor Anniversary
What: Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate the first anniversary for the Rev. Herbert W. Beard with a prayer brunch on Saturday and at the morning worship service on Sunday with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams Jr. of Friendship United Methodist Church of Nesmith.
When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 prayer breakfast; 11:15 a.m. Aug. 11 worship service
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-0187
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events