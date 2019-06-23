Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
‘Messages’
What: Psychic mediums Carol Cottrell and Carl Seaver will try to provide as many connections and messages from passed loved ones with the intention that all will leave with the understanding and comfort of knowing their loved ones are present.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. June 23
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40-$55
More Info: bit.ly/31HwaW9
'To Mars & Beyond'
What: St. Andrew’s invites voyagers of all ages to explore where God’s power can take them for this Vacation Bible School. Designed for ages 3 years-5th grade. There also will be an adult Bible study. Registration required.
When: 5 p.m. dinner, 5:45-8 p.m. VBS June 23-27
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-4262, bit.ly/2Xkgfhd
Monday
Vacation Bible School
What: “Jesus is the Kingdom Builder” Vacation Bible School will focus on building strong families, churches and communities.
When: 5-7 p.m. June 24-28
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Energy Clinic
What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation, including Reiki, healing touch, palm and card readings and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 24
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2WU1z3U
Tuesday
Town Hall
What: “Town Hall: The Faith Community as a Place of Healing,” presented by the Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center, will focus on reducing the stigma associated with victims of trauma, human and sex trafficking and domestic violence.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 25
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WMT1fb
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Youth Conference
What: The 2019 D.R.I.P Youth and Young Adult Conference is designed to bring youths and young adults together for a three-night worship encounter.
When: 7 p.m. June 26-28
Where: Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-1961, bit.ly/2FlFJQX
Thursday
Foster Parenting
What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 27
Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane
More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/2IV36ll
Human Trafficking
What: This S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force panel discussion will feature expert explanations on the nature of human trafficking crimes, ongoing prevention efforts and available services for human trafficking survivors, including the director of Human Trafficking Programs with the S.C. Office of the Attorney General, the chair of the Tri-County Task Force, an assistant U.S. attorney and the executive director with Doors to Freedom. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the program and resources will be available to take home.
When: 6 p.m. June 27
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2WS25PR
Saturday
‘Super Saturday’
What: In-depth training and teaching and impartation of apostolic and prophetic development, with Apostles Kevin Legette, Zoe Legette, Thomas Evans, Alberto DeLeon and Doris Bonneau. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 29
Where: Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-795-7024, bit.ly/2Ro1g09
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org
