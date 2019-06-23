Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

‘Messages’

What: Psychic mediums Carol Cottrell and Carl Seaver will try to provide as many connections and messages from passed loved ones with the intention that all will leave with the understanding and comfort of knowing their loved ones are present.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. June 23

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40-$55

More Info: bit.ly/31HwaW9

'To Mars & Beyond'

What: St. Andrew’s invites voyagers of all ages to explore where God’s power can take them for this Vacation Bible School. Designed for ages 3 years-5th grade. There also will be an adult Bible study. Registration required.

When: 5 p.m. dinner, 5:45-8 p.m. VBS June 23-27

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-4262, bit.ly/2Xkgfhd

Monday

Vacation Bible School

What: “Jesus is the Kingdom Builder” Vacation Bible School will focus on building strong families, churches and communities.

When: 5-7 p.m. June 24-28

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Energy Clinic

What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation, including Reiki, healing touch, palm and card readings and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. June 24

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2WU1z3U

Tuesday

Town Hall

What: “Town Hall: The Faith Community as a Place of Healing,” presented by the Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center, will focus on reducing the stigma associated with victims of trauma, human and sex trafficking and domestic violence.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 25

Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WMT1fb

Mystical Bible 

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Youth Conference

What: The 2019 D.R.I.P Youth and Young Adult Conference is designed to bring youths and young adults together for a three-night worship encounter.

When: 7 p.m. June 26-28

Where: Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-1961, bit.ly/2FlFJQX

Thursday

Foster Parenting

What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 27

Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane

More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/2IV36ll

Human Trafficking 

What: This S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force panel discussion will feature expert explanations on the nature of human trafficking crimes, ongoing prevention efforts and available services for human trafficking survivors, including the director of Human Trafficking Programs with the S.C. Office of the Attorney General, the chair of the Tri-County Task Force, an assistant U.S. attorney and the executive director with Doors to Freedom. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the program and resources will be available to take home.

When: 6 p.m. June 27

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2WS25PR

Saturday

‘Super Saturday’

What: In-depth training and teaching and impartation of apostolic and prophetic development, with Apostles Kevin Legette, Zoe Legette, Thomas Evans, Alberto DeLeon and Doris Bonneau. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 29

Where: Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, Charleston

Price: $28

More Info: 843-795-7024, bit.ly/2Ro1g09

Theosophical Study 

What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.

When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month

Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org

