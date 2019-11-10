Today
GloryMen & Tiffany
What: Gospel performance from The GloryMen & Tiffany (formerly "Holy City").
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 10
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
Lowcountry Nosh
What: The annual Lowcountry Nosh Charleston Jewish Food & Heritage Festival will feature a variety of kosher-style, traditional Jewish foods, live music and entertainment, a kids’ zone and tours of the historic synagogue.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-723-1090, lowcountrynosh.com
Speaker Series
What: As part of its Second Sunday Speaker Series, the church’s Bridge Builders Team will host a presentation and discussion with Louise Brown, a participant in the MUSC hospital workers strike in 1969.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
More Info: 843-884-4612, bit.ly/2JZSzH7
Tuesday
Chakradance
What: A fusion of four key elements: the chakras, dance, music and mandala art - a creative art-making process that acts as a bridge between inner and outer worlds, and a way of connecting to all the facets of yourself through music.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 10
Where: The Discovery Room, Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-216-3530, bit.ly/2CjMMrA
Saturday
Forgotten Children
What: The Forgotten Children Bike/Walk-a-Thon will benefit Bicyclist Building Bridges, an organization that provides free transportation for children to visit their incarcerated parents four times a year.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 16
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2JZd1aY
Native Americans
What: “Native Americans in the South Carolina Lowcountry: The Era of First Contact,” presented by historian Nic Butler, is an overview of the various tribes that once inhabited the Charleston area and the scanty evidence of their early extinction.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2oYQzrh
Gullah Spirituals
What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” is a celebration of ancestral music and Lowcountry spirituals during an educational, interactive performance by Christal Heyward, sponsored by CCPL, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and the International African American Museum.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2qCoZQP
Warrior Pageant
What: The church will host the fourth annual Miss Cancer Warrior Pageant, “Stayin’ Alive,” featuring and celebrating female cancer survivors.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Royal Baptist Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-729-7140, bit.ly/2CmtaTD
Spot Light Awards
What: The Spot Light Awards, “Recognizing & Honoring The Angels in Our Community,” will be given to nine local individuals, with each award named after an Emanuel AME victim. Each winner will be chosen partially due to a quality that they co-exhibit with the person their award is named for.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: bit.ly/33tDt49
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events