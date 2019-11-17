Today
Sunday Brunch
What: “Capable of Arguing: Southern Jewish Women and Suffrage” will feature historian Leonard Rogoff and he will discuss the Southern Jewish women who often played leading roles in local and state efforts to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 17
Where: Jewish Studies Center/Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2NL1hv2
9/11 Heroes Run
What: The veteran nonprofit the Travis Manion Foundation will host the rescheduled 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run and participants can run, walk or ruck. This event will honor veterans, military, first responders and those whose lives were lost on 9/11.
When: 1:30 p.m. opening ceremonies, 2 p.m. race Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Fire and Police Department, 235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $31.50-$135 (family pack options)
More Info: bit.ly/2WUWWZi
Daffodil Project
What: The College of Charleston Holocaust Education Awareness and Remembrance group will lead Charleston’s annual Daffodil Project, which is the planting of 1.5 million daffodil bulbs around the world as a living memorial the children during the Holocaust. The flowers represent the yellow stars that Jews were required to wear and symbolize both resilience and remembrance.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-6599, bit.ly/379izd4
Gospel Choir
What: College of Charleston Gospel Choir concert to benefit Beyond Our Walls, a neighborhood resource center in North Charleston.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-202-0707, bit.ly/2WTnutA
Monday
Creche Festival
What: The theme of this year’s Creche Festival is “Come to the Stable.” Creche is a model that represents the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth and this is the abbey’s 17th annual event, featuring nativity scenes from all over the world. Registration required.
When: Nov. 18-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 7
Where: Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free and open to the public (with reservation)
More Info: 843-761-6580, mepkinabbey.org
Tuesday
Revisiting Holocaust
What: The European studies program will host Theodore Rosengarten, the Zucker/Goldberg chair of Holocaust studies with the College of Charleston's Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, and he will discuss "Yesterday Never Ended: Poland Revisits the Holocaust.”
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Room 227, Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4884, bit.ly/33XvgWp
‘Know Your Rights’
What: We Are Family will host “What’s at Stake for LGBTQ Youth,” a Know Your Rights workshop for LGBTQI+ students and their families/allies in partnership with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, Lambda Legal, Campaign for Southern Equality and Alliance for Full Acceptance.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Equality Hub, 1801-A Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-637-9379, wearefamilycharleston.org
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome David Bullick, CRO and founder of The Charleston Hemp Company.
When: 7 a.m. Nov. 20
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Dine, Donate
What: Support the One80 Place shelter and community kitchen with Thanksgiving Dine and Donate Night. A percentage of the meal will be added to the shelter’s annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive (Nov. 26).
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Five Loaves Cafe, 43 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/34UcTl8
Native Americans
What: “Native Americans in the South Carolina Lowcountry: The Era of First Contact,” presented by historian Nic Butler, is an overview of the various tribes that once inhabited the Charleston area and the scanty evidence of their early extinction.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2q4sRdM
Grief Workshop
What: This Grief Workshop will provide discussion on healthy ways to give thanks in the midst of loss and grief and how to prepare for the holidays after the loss of a loved one, as well as create a community collage of hope, honor, celebration and remembrance.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772
Three Rabbi Panel
What: “Coming of Age in Judaism” will discuss the difference between the traditional and modern processes by which Jewish teenagers become B’nai Mitzvah, come of age and accept the obligation of performing the Jewish mitzvot (commandments), as well as the role of the synagogue in helping to shape emerging adults.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Stern Student Center Ballroom, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2OfVMDF
Friday
Fall Festival
What: A gift shop, bake sale, handmade arts and crafts for sale and chili and sandwiches for lunch. Proceeds will benefit local and international missions.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Ave.
More Info: 843-532-7289, northcharlestonumc.com
Saturday
Black Catholic Lunch
What: Special celebration lunch to commemorate Black Catholic History Month and will includes a youth program, presented by the office of ethnic ministries with the Charleston diocese. Registration required.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Pastoral Center Assembly Hall, 901 Orange Grove Road, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 864-331-2627, bit.ly/36Yw4fk
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Presented by Project Street Outreach, the sixth annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner is for homeless veterans, active duty service members and their family members in crisis. There will be a free meal, live entertainment, clothing, toiletries and support agencies. Proof of military service is required.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-906-8433, psoinc.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events