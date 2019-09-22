Today

‘Holidays at Auschwitz’

What: Professor Helene Sinnreich will present “Who Shall Live & Who Shall Die? The High Holidays at Auschwitz,” about the selection of 2,000 young boys who were subjected to a height test; Only 600 “passed” and the other 1,400 were condemned by the Nazis to be gassed.

When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10 a.m. lecture Sept. 22

Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2mp4ntp

Monday

Civil Rights Lecture   

What: An overview of 350 years of Charleston’s African-American history, from slavery to civil rights, led by Ruth Miller and Alec Cooley, based on their new book.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: RSVP to 843-723-9912

Saturday

Church Giveaway  

What: Jerusalem Baptist will host a community giveaway in its parking lot, including clothes, shoes, household items and personal items.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Praise Out 

What: Praise Out Cancer Day Fish Fry & Benefit Concert for Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, featuring Evangelist Mekiella Risher Chevon Young, aka “The Gospel Lioness,” spiritual dance team performances, music from Men of Praise and more.

When: 11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. concert Sept. 28

Where: Lourie Theatre, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: praiseoutcancer.org

