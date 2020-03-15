Faith & Values calendar

EDITOR'S NOTE: The events listed throughout calendars in The Post and Courier are subject to potential postponement or cancellation. Consult event organizers directly for last-minute changes.

Today

Family & Friends

What: This year’s theme for Mount Zion AME’s Family & Friends Celebration is “Our History, Our Culture, Our Legacy,” with keynote speaker Dr. Bernard Powers, interim CEO with the International African American Museum .

When: 10 a.m. March 15

Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., Charleston

More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org

Monday

Tea Room, Gift Shop

What: The annual Tea Room will serve tomato pie, she-crab soup, okra soup, a variety of salads and sandwiches, and many homemade desserts. The Gift Shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and estate items. All proceeds of the Tea Room and Gift Shop are donated to local, national, and global ministries.

When: 11:30 a.m. March 16

Where: St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 West Carolina Ave., Summerville

Price: $4-$9.50

More Info: 843-873-1991, ext. 11; bit.ly/2V346eQ

Community Summit

What: The city of Charleston presents the Trust and Security Community Summit, featuring members of the FBI and the Charleston Police Department who will discuss the best security practices for places of worship, other innovative faith-based initiatives and an update on the Racial Bias Audit of the police department.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-4498, facebook.com/GreaterStLukeAME

Tuesday

Women's Rights Talk

What: Barbara Griffin of the League of Women Voters will discuss the struggle for women's rights from a Lowcountry perspective.

When: 7 p.m. March 17

Where: Church of the Holy Cross Parish Hall, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/33doaNG

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: The 88 Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month with invited speakers. This week’s meeting welcomes Tony Bartelme, senior projects reporter with The Post and Courier.

When: 7 a.m. March 18

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Tea Room

What: The 30th annual Tea Room will feature black bean soup and okra soup, shrimp or chicken salad, shrimp or chicken croissants and desserts.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18-20

Where: First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms

Price: Varies per menu item

More Info: 843-886-6610, iopmethodist.com

Church Conference

What: 2020 Breakthrough Conference with host pastors Thomas and Annette Riley.

When: 7 p.m. March 18-20

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

Friday

Jungian Conference

What: “Your One Wild and Precious Life” conference will feature Jean Bolen, who will discuss her Jungian and spiritual perspective on archetypal patterns.

When: March 20-21

Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., Charleston

Price: $25-$245

More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org

‘Praise the Lord’

What: “I’ve Got a Right to Praise the Lord, Vol. 3” will feature Evangelist Jekalyn Carr, Minister Jarell Smalls & Company and others in celebration of the Rev. Dr. Byron L. Benton’s first anniversary.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 20

Where: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20-$45

More Info: 843-797-2648, bit.ly/39JBiNa

Saturday

#Race4Wanza

What: Annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.

When: 9 a.m. March 21

Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-814-9570, bit.ly/2STyPbP

Day of Healing Prayer 

What: St. Michael’s will host its 58th Day of Healing Prayer, with teachings, confidential prayer time with trained prayer ministers and live praise and worship music. The theme is “Healing Your Family: One Generation at a Time,” featuring keynote speaker Cheryl Williams.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21

Where: St. Michael’s Church, 71 Broad St., Charleston

Price: $30, includes lunch

More Info: 843-723-0603, stmichaelschurch.net/dohp

‘Geri Speaks’ Conference

What: Local author and motivational speaker Geri Mason will present the sixth annual conference, focusing on human trafficking, featuring S.C. Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee and keynote speaker Kenya Dunn, CEO and founder of The Power Filled Woman.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21

Where: Wyndham Garden, 120 Holiday Drive, Summerville

Price: $29

More Info: bit.ly/3aOdSWN

Luke 14 Project

What: Praise and worship ministry will include gospel music, mime and praise dances from local groups, with guest speakers Pastor Jason King, Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21

Where: Gethsemane Community Center, 2449 Beacon St., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-1850, bit.ly/2xyma73

Kevin Wesley

What: Ex-pastor Kevin Wesley and ex-minister Kween Katt will give motivational lectures and performances, with live music from the Blacklab Band and a performance from comedian Randy Smalls, hosted by Geechie Motivator.

When: 2-6 p.m. March 21

Where: Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, 1347 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-312-5518, bit.ly/2TIMG6m

Youth Conference

What: The 1 CITY Youth Conference is designed for grades 6-12, with fun, food, worship, breakouts, gifts and a late-night activity.

When: 5-11 p.m. March 21

Where: Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Ave., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: wearenorthwood.com/1city

Oyster Roast

What: Parkside will host a neighborhood oyster roast and chili competition. BYOB.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 21

Where: Parkside Church, 45 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10; kids eat free

More Info: 843-722-3380, bit.ly/38N6gT0

Ben Tankard

What: Covenant Life will welcome Ben Tankard, pastor, author and motivational speaker, for a special presentation of ministry and worship.

When: 6 p.m. March 21

Where: Covenant Life Church of Summerville, 10755 U.S. Highway 78

More Info: 843-875-1794, bit.ly/3d3I6r0

