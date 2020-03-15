Faith & Values calendar

EDITOR'S NOTE: The events listed throughout calendars in The Post and Courier are subject to potential postponement or cancellation. Consult event organizers directly for last-minute changes.
Today
Family & Friends
What: This year’s theme for Mount Zion AME’s Family & Friends Celebration is “Our History, Our Culture, Our Legacy,” with keynote speaker Dr. Bernard Powers, interim CEO with the International African American Museum .
When: 10 a.m. March 15
Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., Charleston
More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org
Monday
Tea Room, Gift Shop
What: The annual Tea Room will serve tomato pie, she-crab soup, okra soup, a variety of salads and sandwiches, and many homemade desserts. The Gift Shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and estate items. All proceeds of the Tea Room and Gift Shop are donated to local, national, and global ministries.
When: 11:30 a.m. March 16
Where: St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 West Carolina Ave., Summerville
Price: $4-$9.50
More Info: 843-873-1991, ext. 11; bit.ly/2V346eQ
Community Summit
What: The city of Charleston presents the Trust and Security Community Summit, featuring members of the FBI and the Charleston Police Department who will discuss the best security practices for places of worship, other innovative faith-based initiatives and an update on the Racial Bias Audit of the police department.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-4498, facebook.com/GreaterStLukeAME
Tuesday
Women's Rights Talk
What: Barbara Griffin of the League of Women Voters will discuss the struggle for women's rights from a Lowcountry perspective.
When: 7 p.m. March 17
Where: Church of the Holy Cross Parish Hall, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/33doaNG
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month with invited speakers. This week’s meeting welcomes Tony Bartelme, senior projects reporter with The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. March 18
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Tea Room
What: The 30th annual Tea Room will feature black bean soup and okra soup, shrimp or chicken salad, shrimp or chicken croissants and desserts.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18-20
Where: First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: Varies per menu item
More Info: 843-886-6610, iopmethodist.com
Church Conference
What: 2020 Breakthrough Conference with host pastors Thomas and Annette Riley.
When: 7 p.m. March 18-20
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Friday
Jungian Conference
What: “Your One Wild and Precious Life” conference will feature Jean Bolen, who will discuss her Jungian and spiritual perspective on archetypal patterns.
When: March 20-21
Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., Charleston
Price: $25-$245
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org
‘Praise the Lord’
What: “I’ve Got a Right to Praise the Lord, Vol. 3” will feature Evangelist Jekalyn Carr, Minister Jarell Smalls & Company and others in celebration of the Rev. Dr. Byron L. Benton’s first anniversary.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 20
Where: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$45
More Info: 843-797-2648, bit.ly/39JBiNa
Saturday
#Race4Wanza
What: Annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.
When: 9 a.m. March 21
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-814-9570, bit.ly/2STyPbP
Day of Healing Prayer
What: St. Michael’s will host its 58th Day of Healing Prayer, with teachings, confidential prayer time with trained prayer ministers and live praise and worship music. The theme is “Healing Your Family: One Generation at a Time,” featuring keynote speaker Cheryl Williams.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21
Where: St. Michael’s Church, 71 Broad St., Charleston
Price: $30, includes lunch
More Info: 843-723-0603, stmichaelschurch.net/dohp
‘Geri Speaks’ Conference
What: Local author and motivational speaker Geri Mason will present the sixth annual conference, focusing on human trafficking, featuring S.C. Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee and keynote speaker Kenya Dunn, CEO and founder of The Power Filled Woman.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21
Where: Wyndham Garden, 120 Holiday Drive, Summerville
Price: $29
More Info: bit.ly/3aOdSWN
Luke 14 Project
What: Praise and worship ministry will include gospel music, mime and praise dances from local groups, with guest speakers Pastor Jason King, Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21
Where: Gethsemane Community Center, 2449 Beacon St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-1850, bit.ly/2xyma73
Kevin Wesley
What: Ex-pastor Kevin Wesley and ex-minister Kween Katt will give motivational lectures and performances, with live music from the Blacklab Band and a performance from comedian Randy Smalls, hosted by Geechie Motivator.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 21
Where: Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, 1347 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-312-5518, bit.ly/2TIMG6m
Youth Conference
What: The 1 CITY Youth Conference is designed for grades 6-12, with fun, food, worship, breakouts, gifts and a late-night activity.
When: 5-11 p.m. March 21
Where: Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Ave., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: wearenorthwood.com/1city
Oyster Roast
What: Parkside will host a neighborhood oyster roast and chili competition. BYOB.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 21
Where: Parkside Church, 45 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10; kids eat free
More Info: 843-722-3380, bit.ly/38N6gT0
Ben Tankard
What: Covenant Life will welcome Ben Tankard, pastor, author and motivational speaker, for a special presentation of ministry and worship.
When: 6 p.m. March 21
Where: Covenant Life Church of Summerville, 10755 U.S. Highway 78
More Info: 843-875-1794, bit.ly/3d3I6r0
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events