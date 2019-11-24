Today
Creche Festival
What: The theme of this year’s Creche Festival is “Come to the Stable.” Creche is a model that represents the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth and this is the abbey’s 17th annual event, featuring nativity scenes from all over the world. Registration required.
When: Nov. 24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 7
Where: Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free and open to the public (with a reservation)
More Info: 843-761-6580, mepkinabbey.org
Feast of Thanks
What: This special worship service will be followed by a dinner in celebration of Thanksgiving and a bounty of blessings.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
‘Coming Home’
What: Gospel singer and pastor Desmond Pringle, a Charleston native, will present “Coming Home for Thanksgiving,” an afternoon of classics, new music and fellowship, featuring a full band and choir. This is the 20th anniversary of the Dove Award nominee’s release of his debut album, “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs,” as well as his first “Coming Home” event.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Faith in Action Christian Fellowship, 2130 Gordon St., North Charleston
Price: $7-$20 suggested donation; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 888-212-4482, bit.ly/2QBsIJC
Gospel Program
What: The Charleston Area Benedict College Alumni Club will present the “Christians Around the Clock” concert.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Christian Praise and Worship Center, 2920 Appleton Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-2345
Monday
‘Carols in the Round’
What: The CSU Choirs of the Horton School of Music will present the annual “Carols in the Round,” featuring favorite Christmas carols and songs.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 25-26
Where: Second floor lobby, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2r4oyPE
Tuesday
‘Love My City’
What: Presented by Awaken Church and teaming with the founders of the Charleston Basket Brigade, "Love My City" is an opportunity to serve families in need in the community by packaging and delivering Thanksgiving meals to them.
When: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Exhibit Hall C, North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: bit.ly/37kI4YO
Turkey and a $20
What: The annual turkey donation drive is an interactive event to help downtown homeless shelter One80 Place raise money and collect 400 turkeys, to be cooked year-round in the shelter. Accepted donations: monetary gifts, protein (ham, beef, pork), nonperishables, canned goods and personal items. Donations also assist with rehousing services and onsite health clinic.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: One80 Place, 35 Walnut St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-9477, bit.ly/2QI42PL
Turkey Giveaway
What: State Rep. Wendell Gilliard and the S.C. AFA Masons present the 22nd annual Turkey Giveaway, which will feed hot meals to veterans and serve of 2,000 families with free turkeys. There also will be free haircuts for veterans, voter registration, guest speakers and a performance from Taylor Made Praise Dance Ministry. Additional donations can be made to Project Cool Breeze.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Nichols Chapel AME Church, 132 Bogard St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-209-3123, projectcoolbreeze.com
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Interfaith Thanksgiving
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host its annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service, featuring readings from local clergy and community leaders, musicians and a community choir, followed by a dessert reception. Donations will be accepted for the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/2QxeUQi
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Mother Emanuel will host a special Thanksgiving dinner to benefit community members in need, sponsored by the Clementa C. Pinckney Community Outreach Ministry.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2561
Friday
Women's Conference
What: The 2019 Extreme Makeover Women’s Conference will be hosted by Pastor Annette Riley, with guest speakers, Dr. Marine McLean and Minister Lisa Freeman. The theme is “The Virtuous Woman: A Woman Who Fears the Lord Shall Be Praised.”
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but registration required
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Saturday
Holiday Festival
What: The inaugural Goose Creek Holiday Festival will feature local businesses, artisans, craft vendors, food trucks, live music, fun and games for all ages, and a special appearance by Santa.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 358 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-737-1832, bit.ly/37mPqLp
