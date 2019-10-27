Today

‘The Encounter’

What: Eight days of “The Word, The Spirit, The Fire, The Power and The Glory” with guest speakers Pastor Ray Barnard, Dr. Bernard Grant, Dr. Rick Layton and Apostle Renny McLean.

When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Nov. 3

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-5180, womcc.com

Monday

Jews & Comedy

What: This faculty miniseries event will discuss the relationship between Jews and comedy in the 20th century in the U.S. and abroad. The second session will be Nov. 4.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth Street, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PiVYnx

Tuesday

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Thursday

Moving On 

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 31

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Spirit Grind 

What: Orchestrated activities including a mystical masquerade ball, old-school carnival and day-long music & spiritual festival, presented by the Spirit Grind, a collective group of spiritual businesses that have come together to showcase talent, art and healing.

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island

Price: $8.33-$33.33

More Info: bit.ly/2PnfnUm

Fall Shenanigans

What: A costume contest, hayrides, pumpkin-carving, food and entertainment.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2BGps7a

Friday

Thank-You Letters

What: Attendees will make hand-written thank-you letters to veterans this week at the library’s Veterans Day reception.

When: Daily Nov. 1-7

Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2PggbdR

Mindfulness Workshop

What: Mirabai Bush will lead “Walking Each Other Home: Love and Resilience in Difficult Times,” a workshop on mindfulness and on ways to keep hearts open and minds clear in challenging times, with lessons in self-care, compassion and more, presented by The Sophia Institute.

When: Nov. 1-2

Where: Lance Hall, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$250

More Info: thesophiainstitute.org

Homefront Celebration

What: Operation Homefront are offering a “night out” celebration to honor military spouses, with food, drinks and a guest speaker. For all ranks, active or inactive, Guard and Reserve and post-9/11. Register by Oct. 28.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: operationhomefront.org

Veterans Benefit

What: Auction fundraiser for local veterans and their families, with a guest speaker, food and beverags.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Staybridge Suites Mount Pleasant, 251 Sessions Way

Price: $75

More Info: 843-276-2840, veteranbenefit2019.eventbrite.com

Saturday

Soldiers Ride

What: The Support Our Soldiers Motorcycle Ride includes a meet-and-greet with local veterans and stops at special sites, followed by an after-party.

When: 9 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. riders up Nov. 2

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-270-8513, lowcountryharley.com

Youth Summit

What: The free OnePalmetto Scholarship College Fair and Youth Summit will feature scholarship and college workshops, door prizes and giveaways. Register in advance.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2p1rSun

Community Unity

What: Unity in the Community for Safety and Security will feature food and live music. A portion of the proceeds will go to purchasing security cameras for selected homes in the East Side neighborhood.

When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: St. John’s Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$30; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-478-2080

