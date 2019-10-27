Today
‘The Encounter’
What: Eight days of “The Word, The Spirit, The Fire, The Power and The Glory” with guest speakers Pastor Ray Barnard, Dr. Bernard Grant, Dr. Rick Layton and Apostle Renny McLean.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Nov. 3
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-5180, womcc.com
Monday
Jews & Comedy
What: This faculty miniseries event will discuss the relationship between Jews and comedy in the 20th century in the U.S. and abroad. The second session will be Nov. 4.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth Street, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PiVYnx
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 31
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Spirit Grind
What: Orchestrated activities including a mystical masquerade ball, old-school carnival and day-long music & spiritual festival, presented by the Spirit Grind, a collective group of spiritual businesses that have come together to showcase talent, art and healing.
When: Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island
Price: $8.33-$33.33
More Info: bit.ly/2PnfnUm
Fall Shenanigans
What: A costume contest, hayrides, pumpkin-carving, food and entertainment.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2BGps7a
Friday
Thank-You Letters
What: Attendees will make hand-written thank-you letters to veterans this week at the library’s Veterans Day reception.
When: Daily Nov. 1-7
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2PggbdR
Mindfulness Workshop
What: Mirabai Bush will lead “Walking Each Other Home: Love and Resilience in Difficult Times,” a workshop on mindfulness and on ways to keep hearts open and minds clear in challenging times, with lessons in self-care, compassion and more, presented by The Sophia Institute.
When: Nov. 1-2
Where: Lance Hall, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$250
More Info: thesophiainstitute.org
Homefront Celebration
What: Operation Homefront are offering a “night out” celebration to honor military spouses, with food, drinks and a guest speaker. For all ranks, active or inactive, Guard and Reserve and post-9/11. Register by Oct. 28.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: operationhomefront.org
Veterans Benefit
What: Auction fundraiser for local veterans and their families, with a guest speaker, food and beverags.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Staybridge Suites Mount Pleasant, 251 Sessions Way
Price: $75
More Info: 843-276-2840, veteranbenefit2019.eventbrite.com
Saturday
Soldiers Ride
What: The Support Our Soldiers Motorcycle Ride includes a meet-and-greet with local veterans and stops at special sites, followed by an after-party.
When: 9 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. riders up Nov. 2
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-270-8513, lowcountryharley.com
Youth Summit
What: The free OnePalmetto Scholarship College Fair and Youth Summit will feature scholarship and college workshops, door prizes and giveaways. Register in advance.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2p1rSun
Community Unity
What: Unity in the Community for Safety and Security will feature food and live music. A portion of the proceeds will go to purchasing security cameras for selected homes in the East Side neighborhood.
When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: St. John’s Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$30; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-478-2080
