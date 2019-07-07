Today
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Prophet Prempeh
What: Prophet Prempeh of Ghana, Africa, will present a final weekend session, with a special musical guest. Registration requested.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 7
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
New Pastor Service
What: St. Matthew’s will host a special service with its new pastor, the Rev. Calbert Brantley.
When: 9:45 a.m. July 7
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843 744-4181
Monday
Church Camp
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 a week per child
More Info: 843-303-4741
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Ideas Into Action
What: Jessica Boylston of Ideas Into Action and artist Jennifer Wen Ma, with Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator with YWCA Greater Charleston and its Racial Equity Institute training workshops, as well as additional panelists, will discuss four intersections of systemic racism (education, land, re-entry from prison, food justice).
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2FOPtDF
‘Lights for Liberty’
What: “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps” will feature advocates, activists and impacted persons to speak on the issue of human detention camps in the United States.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-732-4202, bit.ly/LightsForLiberty
Saturday
Back-to-School Outreach
What: Favor Foundation will provide the Dorchester Terrace area of North Charleston a bag of groceries, hot dogs on the grill and sides, school supplies and games for the kids. This event is open to all homeless, food insecure community members and veterans.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (unless supplies run out sooner) July 13
Where: Jeanene Batten Community Center, 3742 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-779-7719, favor.foundation
Relief Walk
What: Twenty Pearls of Charleston and the Gamma Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host a fundraising walk to help provide aid to communities in Malawi that are struggling to recover after severe flooding.
When: 8-11 a.m. July 13
Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/327e8gk
Sweetgrass Festival
What: The 15th annual Sweetgrass Festival is designed to promote and bring attention to the contributions of the Gullah people’s history, culture, traditions and sweetgrass art, with entertainment, activities, vendors and more.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/30gByOp
