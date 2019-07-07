Sweetgrass Festival (copy)
Buy Now

The annual Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Festival, which celebrates Gullah history and culture, is Saturday at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. 

 File/Staff

Today

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Prophet Prempeh

What: Prophet Prempeh of Ghana, Africa, will present a final weekend session, with a special musical guest. Registration requested.

When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 7

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

New Pastor Service

What: St. Matthew’s will host a special service with its new pastor, the Rev. Calbert Brantley.

When: 9:45 a.m. July 7

Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843 744-4181

Monday

Church Camp

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 a week per child

More Info: 843-303-4741

Tuesday

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Ideas Into Action

What: Jessica Boylston of Ideas Into Action and artist Jennifer Wen Ma, with Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator with YWCA Greater Charleston and its Racial Equity Institute training workshops, as well as additional panelists, will discuss four intersections of systemic racism (education, land, re-entry from prison, food justice).

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10

Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn

Friday

Soldiers’ Angels

What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.

When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2FOPtDF

‘Lights for Liberty’

What: “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps” will feature advocates, activists and impacted persons to speak on the issue of human detention camps in the United States.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-732-4202, bit.ly/LightsForLiberty

Saturday

Back-to-School Outreach

What: Favor Foundation will provide the Dorchester Terrace area of North Charleston a bag of groceries, hot dogs on the grill and sides, school supplies and games for the kids. This event is open to all homeless, food insecure community members and veterans.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (unless supplies run out sooner) July 13

Where: Jeanene Batten Community Center, 3742 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-779-7719, favor.foundation

Relief Walk

What: Twenty Pearls of Charleston and the Gamma Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host a fundraising walk to help provide aid to communities in Malawi that are struggling to recover after severe flooding.

When: 8-11 a.m. July 13

Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/327e8gk

Sweetgrass Festival

What: The 15th annual Sweetgrass Festival is designed to promote and bring attention to the contributions of the Gullah people’s history, culture, traditions and sweetgrass art, with entertainment, activities, vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/30gByOp

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.