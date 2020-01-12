Today
Meals on Wheels Benefit
What: The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual oyster roast is a family-friendly event with food, oysters, beverages, live music, a bounce house and other activities.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/35k7ofj
J.I. Outreach Benefit
What: Oyster roast benefit for James Island Outreach (local food pantry) with live music, food, games and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Bowen's Island, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-670-6061, bit.ly/2QFnOJV
Sacred Spaces Tour
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host a tour of Second Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Lutheran (across the street), with a discussion of their history and faith and impacts on the community.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: cicouncil.org
Epiphany Concert
What: “A Ceremony of Carols: Songs and Carols to Celebrate Epiphany” will feature local high voices ensemble, Cantores Charleston, for the second annual Epiphany concert with harpist Abigail Kent.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: cantorescharleston.com
‘No Hate, No Fear’
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Charleston present the “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity Rally,” featuring Rep. Joe Cunningham, Mayor John Tecklenburg, Chief Luther Reynolds, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, city council members and other state representatives, local community advocacy organizations and clergy from all faith communities.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-614-6600, bit.ly/35DebAP
Tuesday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays Jan. 14-Feb. 18
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Funeral Planning
What: A certified home funeral guide will share an inside look into funeral planning and to know when pre-planning. Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2RKRxTL
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Tom McQueeney, chairman with the National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation.
When: 7 a.m. Jan. 15
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Saturday
Parenting Seminar
What: Parenting “the love and logic way” is designed to help parents equip kids with character, compassion, problem solving skills and more, for parents of Faith Christian School students.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville
Price: $20-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2s8dodu
Women’s Empowerment
What: Seventh annual women’s empowerment workshop to strengthen the body, detox the soul and improve well-being, presented by Burns Counseling Services, “a multicultural practice where healing is possible, mind, body and spirit.”
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Price: $60
More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/35FaXNp
MLK Jr. Tribute
What: “Hold Fast: I Dream a World” is the theme of this tribute concert to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., blending the “I Have a Dream” speech from Dr. King and Langston Hughes’ poem, “I Dream a World.” Lowcountry Voices present a special program of gospel songs, spirituals and anthems to inspire the realization of those dreams.
When: 5 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public, but tickets are required
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/39UN0Vs
Boys to Mentors
What: The second annual Boys to Mentors Fellowship Banquet, presented by The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club, a Lowcountry Youth Services program, will celebrate mentorships in all forms (fathers, uncles, brothers) with a special night of food, fellowship, panel discussions and door prizes.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Hanahan High School, 6015 Murray Drive
Price: $35 per mentor/mentee combo; $10 per additional child
More Info: 843-747-8083, bit.ly/36KKWO8
