Greek Weekend 

What: The final event of the Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council’s Greek Weekend will be a special worship service.

When: Heart to Heart International Ministries, 104 Behrman St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2lNboUn

Church Anniversary   

What: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 96th anniversary during the morning worship service

When: 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Coaching Circle

What: Transformational Empowerment coach Jen Savage will present a power coaching session around the topic of envisioning your dreams and removing blocks to transform into the most aligned version of yourself. Participants will receive a signed copy of her book, “The Language of Transformation: An Overdue Permission Slip to Belong to Yourself.”

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/329Oo1S

Women's Fellowship  

What: A special women's fellowship with Pastor Annette Riley.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 180 Browns Chapel Road, St. George

More Info: 843-746-5180, womcc.com

Monday

‘Sing This at My Funeral’   

What: Jewish Studies assistant professor David Slucki will read excerpts from the book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," which reflects on the Holocaust and its aftermath within families.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gibbs Knotts, professor of political science with the College of Charleston.

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 18

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Thursday

Naturalization Ceremony   

What: The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host its 22nd annual naturalization ceremony in recognition of National Citizenship Day and National Constitution Week.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 29

Where: Charles Pickney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2lMvZbA

‘Hugs & Knishes’

What: Hugs & Knishes: Dessert Edition is a pre-Rosh Hashanah hands-on cooking experience to learn how to make rugelach, babka and baklava, with designer-inspired cocktails. RSVP to info@jewishchs.org

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$18

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Women's Worship

What: 1 CITY: Women’s Night of Worship is worship for women with women worship leaders. Childcare will not be provided.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2lR6uWM

Saturday

Santee POW-WOW   

What: The Santee Indian Tribe will host its seventh annual POW-WOW with dancers, drummers, food, arts and crafts vendors, and additional entertainment, all open to the public.

When: 9 a.m. start, noon grand entry Sept. 21

Where: Santee Indian Organization, 432 Bayview St., Holly Hill

Price: $5 general; free for children ages 6 and younger and adults over age 70

More Info: 803-308-7991, bit.ly/2lL71JN

Shabbos Morning Torah

What: Breslove hosts a Shabbos Morning Torah and refers to itself as a 21st century Judaism, using Rebbe Nachman’s Torah.

When: 10 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Breslove of Charleston, 201 W. 9 N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-532-3992, breslove.org

Oyster Roast

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will celebrate 30 years of service with an oyster roast, including BBQ, Low Tide Brewing, live music, yard games and more. Parking is available at St. John's High School with shuttles to and from the event.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

Price: $35 adult; $10 ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and younger

More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org

