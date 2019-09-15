Today
Greek Weekend
What: The final event of the Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council’s Greek Weekend will be a special worship service.
When: Heart to Heart International Ministries, 104 Behrman St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2lNboUn
Church Anniversary
What: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 96th anniversary during the morning worship service
When: 11:15 a.m. Sunday
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Coaching Circle
What: Transformational Empowerment coach Jen Savage will present a power coaching session around the topic of envisioning your dreams and removing blocks to transform into the most aligned version of yourself. Participants will receive a signed copy of her book, “The Language of Transformation: An Overdue Permission Slip to Belong to Yourself.”
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/329Oo1S
Women's Fellowship
What: A special women's fellowship with Pastor Annette Riley.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 180 Browns Chapel Road, St. George
More Info: 843-746-5180, womcc.com
Monday
‘Sing This at My Funeral’
What: Jewish Studies assistant professor David Slucki will read excerpts from the book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," which reflects on the Holocaust and its aftermath within families.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gibbs Knotts, professor of political science with the College of Charleston.
When: 7 a.m. Sept. 18
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
Naturalization Ceremony
What: The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host its 22nd annual naturalization ceremony in recognition of National Citizenship Day and National Constitution Week.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 29
Where: Charles Pickney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2lMvZbA
‘Hugs & Knishes’
What: Hugs & Knishes: Dessert Edition is a pre-Rosh Hashanah hands-on cooking experience to learn how to make rugelach, babka and baklava, with designer-inspired cocktails. RSVP to info@jewishchs.org
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$18
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Women's Worship
What: 1 CITY: Women’s Night of Worship is worship for women with women worship leaders. Childcare will not be provided.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2lR6uWM
Saturday
Santee POW-WOW
What: The Santee Indian Tribe will host its seventh annual POW-WOW with dancers, drummers, food, arts and crafts vendors, and additional entertainment, all open to the public.
When: 9 a.m. start, noon grand entry Sept. 21
Where: Santee Indian Organization, 432 Bayview St., Holly Hill
Price: $5 general; free for children ages 6 and younger and adults over age 70
More Info: 803-308-7991, bit.ly/2lL71JN
Shabbos Morning Torah
What: Breslove hosts a Shabbos Morning Torah and refers to itself as a 21st century Judaism, using Rebbe Nachman’s Torah.
When: 10 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Breslove of Charleston, 201 W. 9 N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-532-3992, breslove.org
Oyster Roast
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will celebrate 30 years of service with an oyster roast, including BBQ, Low Tide Brewing, live music, yard games and more. Parking is available at St. John's High School with shuttles to and from the event.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
Price: $35 adult; $10 ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and younger
More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org
