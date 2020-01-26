Ann Caldwell

Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers will join the Duke Pitchforks for a concert at the Circular Congregational Church on Saturday.

 File/Staff

Today

Love Your Neighbor

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host its 23rd annual Love Your Neighbor Auction fundraiser, featuring cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and a live and silent auction.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 N. Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: olmoutreach.org

Republic Day

What: The India Association of Greater Charleston will celebrate Republic Day with a cultural program, snacks and then the general body meeting. RSVP requested.

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Room 110, MUSC Drug Recovery Building, 70 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/IAGCCHS, iagchs@gmail.com

Monday

Food & Faith

What: "Food & Faith: Diverse Women, One Calling" is a conversation about cultural and religious differences between Jewish and Muslim people regarding particular professions, prayers, rituals, concepts of charity and more. Discussions will coincide with a sampling of different kosher and halal foods.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., donwtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2NQJPFd

DACA Vigil

What: Candlelight vigil led by Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, with prayers in support of Dreamers and the DACA program, as the Supreme Court considers the case.

When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6650 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-552-2223, facebook.com/SaintThomasTheApostle

Tuesday

Mahjong with Friends

What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Bible Contemplation

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Thursday

Sacred Space

What: “Sacred Space and Contested Landscapes” is a lecture about what it is about natural landscapes, national monuments and the built environment and how it qualifies as a sacred space, with a focus on race and ethnicity, led by Dr. Brennan Keegan of Randolph College.

When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Room 118, CofC Education Center, 25 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2vd3kB6

Friday

‘Actions of Love’

What: The “21 Aspects of Wisdom: Actions of Love for Our Times” full retreat will look at the 21 aspects through meditation practices, personal and group reflection and journaling.

When: Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $175

More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/38y6ldK

Healing in New Year

What: Workshop designed to help discover the who, what, where, when, how and why of healing grief, focusing on different aspects of the grieving process, as well as topics like finding balance, restoration and moving forward.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 31

Where: Stuhr Funeral Home’s West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston

More Info: 843-723-2524

Marriage Conference

What: Host pastors Thomas and Annette Riley will lead “The Bridge Marriage Conference: God Can Bridge the Gap in Your Marriage.”

When: Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, bit.ly/The-Bridge-MarriageConf-2020

Saturday

History Makers

What: Candid conversations on the history of access, equity and inclusivity for people of color at the College of Charleston and a vision for where the university is headed as it moves forward with the 250th anniversary; with special recognition of CofC alumnus Judge Waties Waring. Registration requested. Moderators include Herb Frazier, Dr. Bernard Powers and Octavia Mitchell.

When: 3:30-6 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Room 101, Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5079, bit.ly/36ofWlK

Duke Pitchforks

What: The Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the 10th year for another performance to benefit HALOS. This year, the all-male a capella group will be joined by local a capella and percussion gospel group, Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-990-9570, bit.ly/37kAf56

