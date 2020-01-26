Today
Love Your Neighbor
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host its 23rd annual Love Your Neighbor Auction fundraiser, featuring cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and a live and silent auction.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 N. Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: olmoutreach.org
Republic Day
What: The India Association of Greater Charleston will celebrate Republic Day with a cultural program, snacks and then the general body meeting. RSVP requested.
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Room 110, MUSC Drug Recovery Building, 70 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/IAGCCHS, iagchs@gmail.com
Monday
Food & Faith
What: "Food & Faith: Diverse Women, One Calling" is a conversation about cultural and religious differences between Jewish and Muslim people regarding particular professions, prayers, rituals, concepts of charity and more. Discussions will coincide with a sampling of different kosher and halal foods.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., donwtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2NQJPFd
DACA Vigil
What: Candlelight vigil led by Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, with prayers in support of Dreamers and the DACA program, as the Supreme Court considers the case.
When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6650 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-552-2223, facebook.com/SaintThomasTheApostle
Tuesday
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Thursday
Sacred Space
What: “Sacred Space and Contested Landscapes” is a lecture about what it is about natural landscapes, national monuments and the built environment and how it qualifies as a sacred space, with a focus on race and ethnicity, led by Dr. Brennan Keegan of Randolph College.
When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Room 118, CofC Education Center, 25 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2vd3kB6
Friday
‘Actions of Love’
What: The “21 Aspects of Wisdom: Actions of Love for Our Times” full retreat will look at the 21 aspects through meditation practices, personal and group reflection and journaling.
When: Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $175
More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/38y6ldK
Healing in New Year
What: Workshop designed to help discover the who, what, where, when, how and why of healing grief, focusing on different aspects of the grieving process, as well as topics like finding balance, restoration and moving forward.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 31
Where: Stuhr Funeral Home’s West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston
More Info: 843-723-2524
Marriage Conference
What: Host pastors Thomas and Annette Riley will lead “The Bridge Marriage Conference: God Can Bridge the Gap in Your Marriage.”
When: Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, bit.ly/The-Bridge-MarriageConf-2020
Saturday
History Makers
What: Candid conversations on the history of access, equity and inclusivity for people of color at the College of Charleston and a vision for where the university is headed as it moves forward with the 250th anniversary; with special recognition of CofC alumnus Judge Waties Waring. Registration requested. Moderators include Herb Frazier, Dr. Bernard Powers and Octavia Mitchell.
When: 3:30-6 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Room 101, Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5079, bit.ly/36ofWlK
Duke Pitchforks
What: The Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the 10th year for another performance to benefit HALOS. This year, the all-male a capella group will be joined by local a capella and percussion gospel group, Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-990-9570, bit.ly/37kAf56
