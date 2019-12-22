Today
Christmas Production
What: The church will host its Christmas production with admission cost being donations of canned goods or non-perishable food items.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 22
Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2102 State Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-688-4959, bit.ly/2E6SYnC
Chanukah in Square
What: Join the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country for the annual family-friendly Chanukah in the Square, with activities, the lighting of the menorah, arts and crafts, food, live music and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/36qSJ2P
Carol Sing-along
What: Christmas sacred and secular songs featured in an old-fashioned Christmas sing-along. Song sheets will be provided and the 1850 Henry Erben Pipe Organ will be featured, along with piano and violin.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: French Huguenot Church, 121 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-4385, huguenot-church.org
Tuesday
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Friday
Black-Tie Gala
What: Fundraiser to benefit Liberating Lives Residential Academy, an organization that supports former incarcerated women and works toward increasing assimilation and preventing recidivism.
When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $50 per person; $75 per couple
More Info: bit.ly/34sOFh7
Saturday
Winter Social
What: Winter Social fundraiser for Race 4 Achievement (R4A), an organization that helps young men and women become well-rounded scholars, while developing professional skill sets. Hosted by S.C. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis and Megan Pinckney, there will be food, music and an open bar.
When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/36MAB3O
