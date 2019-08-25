Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Jewish Heritage
What: Family-friendly afternoon of Jewish-themed games and more at the RiverDogs game. Kosher food will be available at Doby’s Deck above third base. Attendees will sit together in sections 206-207. Visit riverdogs.com/groups and use password JHN19 or call 843-577-3457. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation’s community scholarship fund for Jewish overnight camp.
When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-614-6600, bit.ly/2yXJPLJ
Benefit Concert
What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert, an uplifting musical celebration in support of the Homeless to Hope Fund, featuring the Blue Dogs, Zandrina Dunning & the BlackNoyze Band, Rene Russell & The Bottom End, the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$253
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Energy Clinic
What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation, including Reiki, healing touch, tuning forks, acupuncture, reconnective healing, and palm and card readings.
When: 5-8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TMjM3J
Tuesday
‘Discover Your Roots’
What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.
When: 1 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG
Gospel Choir Auditions
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will hold a voice assessment/audition for those interested in volunteering with the vocal group. Prepare a solo of your choice to perform.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Second Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestongospelchoir.org, info@charlestongospel.org
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Epworth Children's Home
What: This ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the grand opening of Epworth Children's Home, which serves children, youth and families through a caring, accepting and safe Christian community.
When: 2:30-3 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Epworth Lowcountry Foster Care Program, 303 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 803-256-7394, bit.ly/30opZoH
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a six-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required. This is the second meeting and the last week to join.
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Saturday
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events