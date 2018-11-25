Today
Founder’s Day
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church will host its Founder’s Day Celebration daily through Dec. 2, featuring guest speakers from other churches and ministries.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 25; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-30; 11 a.m. Dec. 1; 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-303-4741, 843-530-2466
Monday
Jewish Mysticism
What: Final mini-seminar in the introductory series on Jewish mysticism, or Kabbalah, “From the Zohar to Safed: Isaac Curia and his Circle.”
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2FCTJIN
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 27
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
Friday
World AIDS Day
What: The Charleston Area World AIDS Day Committee will commemorate World AIDS Day with a night of performances, speakers, and the traditional candlelight memorial honoring friends who are no longer with us and celebrating the lives of those living. A free community reception will take place immediately after the ceremony in Gage Hall.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2BbFkiw
Candlelight Services
What: The Citadel will host its 81st annual Christmas Candlelight Services, featuring cadets from the Protestant, Catholic and Gospel choirs, along with the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec.2
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PKScVt
Saturday Dec. 1
Prayer Breakfast
What: The Brotherhood Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church will host its Men’s Day Prayer Breakfast.
When: 8 a.m. Dec. 1
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Baby Jesus Party
What: The annual Baby Jesus Party, featuring pictures with Baby Jesus (costumes provided), music and activities.
When: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Pauline Book and Media Center, 243 King St. (at Beaufain), downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-0175
Anniversary Dinner
What: Circulo Hispanoamericano de Charleston will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special semi-formal dinner and music from DJ Luigi, and featuring guest speaker the Hon. Remedios Gomez Arnau, general consul of Mexico at Raleigh, N.C. RSVP requested.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 843-871-0790, facebook.com/CirculoHispanoCHS
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir, with guest conductor Dr. Antoine T. Clark, the Gospel Christmas Orchestra and the Queen City Singers (Charlotte), will present the 19th annual “Gospel Christmas” concert, featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions of popular carols and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events