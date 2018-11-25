Today

Founder’s Day

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church will host its Founder’s Day Celebration daily through Dec. 2, featuring guest speakers from other churches and ministries.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 25; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-30; 11 a.m. Dec. 1; 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-303-4741, 843-530-2466

Monday

Jewish Mysticism

What: Final mini-seminar in the introductory series on Jewish mysticism, or Kabbalah, “From the Zohar to Safed: Isaac Curia and his Circle.”

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2FCTJIN

Tuesday

Mommy & Me 

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 27

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx

Friday

World AIDS Day

What: The Charleston Area World AIDS Day Committee will commemorate World AIDS Day with a night of performances, speakers, and the traditional candlelight memorial honoring friends who are no longer with us and celebrating the lives of those living. A free community reception will take place immediately after the ceremony in Gage Hall.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2BbFkiw

Candlelight Services

What: The Citadel will host its 81st annual Christmas Candlelight Services, featuring cadets from the Protestant, Catholic and Gospel choirs, along with the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band.

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec.2

Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PKScVt

Saturday Dec. 1

Prayer Breakfast   

What: The Brotherhood Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church will host its Men’s Day Prayer Breakfast.

When: 8 a.m. Dec. 1

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Baby Jesus Party

What: The annual Baby Jesus Party, featuring pictures with Baby Jesus (costumes provided), music and activities.

When: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Pauline Book and Media Center, 243 King St. (at Beaufain), downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-0175

Anniversary Dinner 

What: Circulo Hispanoamericano de Charleston will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special semi-formal dinner and music from DJ Luigi, and featuring guest speaker the Hon. Remedios Gomez Arnau, general consul of Mexico at Raleigh, N.C. RSVP requested.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$55

More Info: 843-871-0790, facebook.com/CirculoHispanoCHS

‘Gospel Christmas’   

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir, with guest conductor Dr. Antoine T. Clark, the Gospel Christmas Orchestra and the Queen City Singers (Charlotte), will present the 19th annual “Gospel Christmas” concert, featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions of popular carols and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events