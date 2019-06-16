Monday
Church Camp
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 a week per child
More Info: 843-303-4741
ThetaHealing
What: ThetaHealing is an energy healing method, meditation technique and spiritual philosophy. It is a training method for the mind, body and spirit that allows people to live life in a more balanced and positive way through meditation and prayer.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every first and third Monday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2F9308R
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing.
When: 7 a.m. June 19
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Juneteenth Programs
What: “Interpretive programming” in remembrance of those African Americans, both enslaved and free, that lived and worked at Middleton. Jamal Hall, the on-site Plantation Stableyards blacksmith and historian, will conduct several presentations throughout the day, in character as a recently emancipated slave. There also will be screenings of the award-winning documentary, “Beyond the Fields: Slavery at Middleton Place” in the Pavilion. See website for specific program times.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: General admission: $10-$29, free for ages 5 and younger; half-price admission will be offered to all residents of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Juneteenth Celebration
What: The Diaspora Historical Heritage Society will present a Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony and Community Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hollywood Town Hall (6278 Highway 162), as well as a three-night Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at The Voice of Hope Church (249 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston), with Pastor Kenneth Edmonson and Apostle Elizabeth E. Castle.
More Info: 843-767-8759, facebook.com/DHHSociety
Associates Ministry
What: The Sisters of Bon Secours are re-establishing its Associates Ministry and will hold outreach and information sessions for adult men and women interested in participating with the ministry.
When: 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mall 2 Classroom, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-259-0790
Juneteenth Jubilation
What: VP on the Scene will present its free Juneteenth Jubilation, featuring a pop-up library, food, vendors, a silent headphone party with Quiet Kingz and more.
When: 4-8 p.m. June 19
Where: First African Child Development Center, 1020 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2X7inIQ
Thursday
Women’s Conference
What: The theme of this year’s Women’s Exposure Experience Conference is “Girl, Get Your Life” and is designed to target spiritual and financial aspects of the women in attendance, featuring Jackie Montgomery of Raphe Restoration Center in North Charleston and Linda Boodle of Linda Boodle Ministries of Ridgeville.
When: June 20-22
Where: Zion Pilgrim Christian Church, 168 Campbell Thickett Road, Ridgeville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-875-4340, bit.ly/2Khboaf
‘We Overcame’
What: Sow the Seed, an organization dedicated to empowering citizens to stay aware of changing societal and technology trends in their communities, will host “We Overcame,” a book reading and literary project presentation.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. June 20
Where: TechMO Learning Center, 1235 Boonehill Road, Summerville
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/2KK15uQ
Friday
Dance Ministry Conference
What: “Unleash Praise” is a mime and dance ministry conference.
When: June 21-22
Where: Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-884-5130, bit.ly/2Kj8bqG
Saturday
Buddhist Teachings
What: This week’s Buddhist teachings topic is “Self-Love Is Not Selfish” with Kelsang Jangchen and will include a relaxing guided meditation and talk on how to maintain a peaceful mind.
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. June 22
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 per person
More Info: bit.ly/2wSItke
Juneteenth Market
What: Takenya Washington will present the Juneteenth Celebration & Heritage Market, featuring storytellers, dance performances, guest speakers, a barbecue cook-off and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15
Where: Seashore Farmers Lodge, 1840 Sol Legare Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2IF4f0u
Juneteenth Celebration
What: LAMC will present the Juneteenth Jazz Celebration, a tribute to the renowned musicians from the orphanage in the late 1890s and early 1900s, who took Gullah/Geechee spirituals and the music of rural African-American life out of the South and across the country. There also will be vendors and food trucks.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 15
Where: Jenkins Institute for Children, 3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2IdJhXn
Juneteenth Fashion
What: Diaspora Historical Heritage Society will present “A Deeper You International Fashion Show, Wine Tasting and Jazz Affair,” in honor of Hollywood’s mayor Jacquelyn Heyward, with music from Curtis Inabinett and his band and mistress of ceremonies Michelle Bryant-Griffin, CEO of “Focus on Fabulous” magazine.
When: 6-11 p.m. June 22
Where: Wide Awake Park, 5053 Trexler Ave., Hollywood
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-767-8759, facebook.com/DHHSociety
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events