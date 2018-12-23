Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Christmas Sing-along
What: Pianist John Wohlstetter will lead a Christmas carol sing-along.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hasell St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-8906, stjohanneschurch.org/church-calendar
Monday
‘An Amazing Night’
What: This service is designed for families with young children and features the Christmas story simply told amid the singing of familiar carols. Children are key participants during the worship service. Nursery care is available.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd.
More Info: 843-553-4175, bit.ly/2CeQbc2
Candlelight Service
What: The Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service will include Communion, Christmas music and more. Nursery care will be available.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More info: 843-766-4262, www.stapresbyterian.org
‘Joy-Filled Night’
What: The old and the new connect during this contemporary worship service. Joyful Noise leads the music and liturgy, providing a reverent energy fitting for this holy night. Nursery care is available.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd.
More Info: 843-553-4175, bit.ly/2CeQbc2
‘A Majestic Night’
What: This worship service follows a traditional liturgy and is led by the St. Timothy Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Choir. This celebration includes candlelight and Holy Communion, and organ, woodwind, brass and hand bells weave their way through the liturgy and carols.
When: 11 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd.
More Info: 843-553-4175, bit.ly/2CeQbc2
Tuesday
Party for Jesus
What: Without Walls Ministries will hold its eighth annual Christmas Day at The Citadel stadium. They will be serving hot meals, providing services like haircuts; giving away coats, blankets, shoebox gifts and bicycles for the kids; and have games and entertainment for economically challenged people and families.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-568-8962, bit.ly/2UNI4Kv
Wednesday
Kwanzaa Celebration
What: Low Country Kwanzaa, in its 40th year, will present a week full of activities and events in celebration of Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili.
When: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Where: Various
Price: Free
More Info: 843-530-4242, facebook.com/LowCountryKwanzaa
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events