Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Church Anniversary

What: St. Andrew's Presbyterian will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the chartering of the church, with guest speaker the Rev. Cecelia D. Armstrong, associate pastor with St. James Presbyterian Church on James Island, and the opening of the time capsule from the 50th anniversary in 1994. A meal will follow the service and attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish.

When: 11 a.m. June 30

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org

Mission Ministry

What: Community Baptist’s Mission Ministry will celebrate its anniversary with a special service, with guest speaker the Rev. Mary Glover.

When: 4 p.m. June 30

Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., North Charleston

More Info: 843-554-8289

Monday

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Tuesday

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Thursday

Reading of Declaration 

What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence.

When: 8:30 a.m. July 4

Where: Old Exchange Building, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-1807

Friday

Prophet Prempeh

What: Prophet Prempeh of Ghana, Africa, will present numerous sessions throughout the weekend, with a special musical guest. Registration requested.

When: 7 p.m. July 5-7; 9:30 a.m. July 6-7

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

Saturday

Harambee Dance

What: Harambee Dance Company of New York will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a homecoming performance of dance with live gospel (Season with Duane Branch), jazz (Rochelle Whitney) and African music. “Harambee” means “let’s pull together” in Swahili and the company was founded by Sandella and Frank Malloy of Charleston.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 6

Where: James Island Charter High School, 1000 Fort Johnson Road

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2X9dnV6

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

