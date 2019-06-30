Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Church Anniversary
What: St. Andrew's Presbyterian will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the chartering of the church, with guest speaker the Rev. Cecelia D. Armstrong, associate pastor with St. James Presbyterian Church on James Island, and the opening of the time capsule from the 50th anniversary in 1994. A meal will follow the service and attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish.
When: 11 a.m. June 30
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
Mission Ministry
What: Community Baptist’s Mission Ministry will celebrate its anniversary with a special service, with guest speaker the Rev. Mary Glover.
When: 4 p.m. June 30
Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-8289
Monday
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Thursday
Reading of Declaration
What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence.
When: 8:30 a.m. July 4
Where: Old Exchange Building, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-1807
Friday
Prophet Prempeh
What: Prophet Prempeh of Ghana, Africa, will present numerous sessions throughout the weekend, with a special musical guest. Registration requested.
When: 7 p.m. July 5-7; 9:30 a.m. July 6-7
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Saturday
Harambee Dance
What: Harambee Dance Company of New York will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a homecoming performance of dance with live gospel (Season with Duane Branch), jazz (Rochelle Whitney) and African music. “Harambee” means “let’s pull together” in Swahili and the company was founded by Sandella and Frank Malloy of Charleston.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 6
Where: James Island Charter High School, 1000 Fort Johnson Road
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2X9dnV6
