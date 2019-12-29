Monday
Interfaith Harmony
What: Mayor Tecklenburg will proclaim January as Interfaith Harmony Month at a special press conference at City Hall. Children from more than 10 different faith traditions will read the proclamation and jazz artist Heather Rice will provide the music. In the evening, the Charleston Interreligious Council will host an Interfaith Harmony Month kickoff event at Seacoast Church in West Ashley, featuring a historical celebration and presentation of faith traditions, from the Native American community to the current diversity of religions and practice. Following will be a Watch Night Service with the Rev. Kylon Middleton and Mt. Zion AME Church.
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 press conference; 6:30 p.m. kickoff event
Where: Press conference: City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown Charleston; Kickoff event: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway Charleston
More Info: info@CICouncil.org, bit.ly/2ZilHzr
Tuesday
Watch Night
What: The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission will host a Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation celebration, which commemorates Jan. 1, 1863, when Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation and declared freedom for enslaved people in the Confederate states. There will be Gullah-Geechee performances in song, dance, poetry and more.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: info@CICouncil.org, cicouncil.org/events
Wednesday
Emancipation Parade
What: The Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade will begin at Burke High School on Fishburne Street, head east to Ashley Avenue, north to Sumter Street, east to King Street and Marion Square, then to Calhoun Street, ending at Emanuel AME Church. Following the parade will be special church service at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 1
Where: Burke High School to Emanuel AME Church, downtown Charleston
More Info: info@CICouncil.org, cicouncil.org/events
