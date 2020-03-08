Faith & Values calendar

Today
Jewish FilmFest
What: Final day of the annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, featuring short and feature films, as well as guest speakers and presentations, as part of the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival.
When: March 8
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11-14 per film
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
‘Via Crucis’
What: Presentation of Richard Hagerty’s 14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series, surrealist images, framed with wood that mimics the cross, that portray the arrest and torture of Jesus, his long plod to Golgotha, his crucifixion and deposition, and his ascension to Heaven. The paintings are a meditation on universal suffering.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through May 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH
Hymn Fest
What: This old-fashioned Hymn Fest and sing-along will feature performances of classic church hymns, beloved gospel songs and spirituals.
When: 4 p.m. March 8
Where: French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. (at Queen St.), downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-4385, bit.ly/2vmT2yP
Thursday
Wordtime Conference
What: The Wordtime 2020 Conference will feature Apostle John W. Johnson Jr., Bishop Earl Morrel, Mother RB Johnson, Pastor Celina Curry and Pastor Jewel Lee.
When: March 12-13
Where: Cypress Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-782-3940, bit.ly/2vGgR4R
Healing Conference
What: “Walking in Your Light: Finding Wholeness through Brokenness” will feature Carolyn Blake, Kim Edwards Seymour, Ramona Stillwagon and Pastor Mary Washington Everette.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 12
Where: Brighton Place, 1429 Orleans Road, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/32RdxzS
Wine, Women, Shoes
What: The annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser will benefit the Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina, featuring wine tasting, designer shopping, food, a fashion show, contests, raffles and a live auction.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. March 12
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$175
More Info: 843-324-6455, winewomenandshoes.com
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MK2lOT
Saturday
Discovery Day
What: Natural Resource Discovery Day will feature Aunt Pearlie Sue and The Gullah Kinfolk, as well as other live performances, Gullah food, archery, archaeology, fishing and more. There also will be the grand opening of Beech Hill Pavilion.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14
Where: Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, 694 Beech Hill Lane, Hardeeville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-784-2468, bit.ly/2PMJBzx
Church Picnic
What: Jerusalem Baptist Church will host its Family/Community Picnic, a day of fun and fellowship that is open to the public.
When: Noon-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Shifa Clinic
What: The Shifa Clinic will host its annual fundraising banquet to benefit its mission of helping families and individuals in need that have been neglected and overlooked. Special guests include Mayor Tecklenburg, Kenneth Battle, Darin T. Zimmerman, Shaykh Ahmed Billoo, with entertainment from Jeremy McLellan. Babysitting available for children under age 12 for $15.
When: 6 p.m. March 14
Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown
Price: $50
More Info: 843-352-4580, shifaclinics.com/banquet2020
