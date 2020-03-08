Faith & Values calendar

Standing Up, Falling Down poster

"Standing Up, Falling Down," starring Billy Crystal (left) and Ben Schwartz, will be screened Sunday as part of the Jewish Film Festival at The Terrace Theater on James Island.

 Shout Studios/Provided

Today

Jewish FilmFest

What: Final day of the annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, featuring short and feature films, as well as guest speakers and presentations, as part of the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival.

When: March 8

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $11-14 per film

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

‘Via Crucis’

What: Presentation of Richard Hagerty’s 14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series, surrealist images, framed with wood that mimics the cross, that portray the arrest and torture of Jesus, his long plod to Golgotha, his crucifixion and deposition, and his ascension to Heaven. The paintings are a meditation on universal suffering.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through May 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH

Hymn Fest

What: This old-fashioned Hymn Fest and sing-along will feature performances of classic church hymns, beloved gospel songs and spirituals.

When: 4 p.m. March 8

Where: French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. (at Queen St.), downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-722-4385, bit.ly/2vmT2yP

Thursday

Wordtime Conference

What: The Wordtime 2020 Conference will feature Apostle John W. Johnson Jr., Bishop Earl Morrel, Mother RB Johnson, Pastor Celina Curry and Pastor Jewel Lee.

When: March 12-13

Where: Cypress Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-782-3940, bit.ly/2vGgR4R

Healing Conference

What: “Walking in Your Light: Finding Wholeness through Brokenness” will feature Carolyn Blake, Kim Edwards Seymour, Ramona Stillwagon and Pastor Mary Washington Everette.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 12

Where: Brighton Place, 1429 Orleans Road, Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/32RdxzS

Wine, Women, Shoes

What: The annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser will benefit the Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina, featuring wine tasting, designer shopping, food, a fashion show, contests, raffles and a live auction.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. March 12

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125-$175

More Info: 843-324-6455, winewomenandshoes.com

Friday

Soldiers’ Angels

What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.

When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MK2lOT

Saturday

Discovery Day

What: Natural Resource Discovery Day will feature Aunt Pearlie Sue and The Gullah Kinfolk, as well as other live performances, Gullah food, archery, archaeology, fishing and more. There also will be the grand opening of Beech Hill Pavilion.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14

Where: Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, 694 Beech Hill Lane, Hardeeville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-784-2468, bit.ly/2PMJBzx

Church Picnic

What: Jerusalem Baptist Church will host its Family/Community Picnic, a day of fun and fellowship that is open to the public.

When: Noon-6 p.m. March 14

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Shifa Clinic

What: The Shifa Clinic will host its annual fundraising banquet to benefit its mission of helping families and individuals in need that have been neglected and overlooked. Special guests include Mayor Tecklenburg, Kenneth Battle, Darin T. Zimmerman, Shaykh Ahmed Billoo, with entertainment from Jeremy McLellan. Babysitting available for children under age 12 for $15.

When: 6 p.m. March 14

Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown

Price: $50

More Info: 843-352-4580, shifaclinics.com/banquet2020

