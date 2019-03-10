Today
Faith Conference
What: Global Supernatural School of Faith Conference featuring Dr. Jerry Savelle, Apostle Renny McLean, Pastor Ray Barnard, Dr. Bernard Grant and Dr. Ramson Mumba, hosted by pastors Thomas and Annette Riley.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 10-15
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but registration required
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
‘Food Trucks for Hope’
What: This monthly event offers 10-15 food trucks, live music and entertainment and supports local nonprofits. The event supports My Sister’s House of Charleston, which provides resources and services to domestic violence victims.
When: Noon -5 p.m. March 10
Where: Carnes Crossroads, The Green Barn 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: http://bit.ly/2H5CX41
Monday
Southern Jewish History
What: Southern Jewish History Mini-Seminar: “The Quiet Voices: Jews and the Civil Rights Movement,” presented by Shari Rabin, assistant professor of Jewish Studies and director of the Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture.
When: 7 p.m. March 11
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
Wednesday
Parenting Workshop
What: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA) is a free eight-week program to support grandparents and other relatives in a parenting role, offered in partnership with East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) and HALOS. Breakfast will be provided. Registration required.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 1
Where: Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9565, charlestonhalos.org/for-caregivers
Thursday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through May 2
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.M.Imholz@gmail.com
Mercy Me
What: Award-winning contemporary Christian rock group on its “Imagine Nation” Tour.
When: 7 p.m. March 14
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $23-$51+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Friday
Women’s Convention
What: The Women of Awesomeness Convention is centered around liberating and celebrating women through various activities and events, including workshops and seminars, an open mic night, salsa dance lessons and more, presented by Exquisite Enterprises Inc.
When: March 15-17
Where: Various
More Info: 843-732-1568, facebook.com/exquisiteenterprisesinc
Saturday
Men’s Workshop
What: The fifth annual Men’s Empowerment Workshop will focus on spiritual, physical, mental and financial health and wellness, and the promotion of balanced living in men, featuring special guest speakers and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $50-$60
More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/2C9SNr8
Geri Speak
What: The fifth annual Geri Speak Conference will feature guest speaker Dr. Dominique Newallo, a former gang member who went from being an unwed mother in Charleston’s Florence Crittenton Home to a medical professional with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. Additional speakers are scheduled, vendors will be on site and food will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Hyatt Place North Charleston, 2455 Prospect Drive
Price: $22
More Info: 804-503-1489, bit.ly/2MHf8jZ
Women's Day Lunch
What: Marjorie J. Spruill, an expert on the American women's rights movement and author of “Divided We Stand,” will be the guest speaker for the International Women's Day luncheon, on the topic of the ERA’s unfinished history, followed by a Q&A session. Presented by the Charleston area League of Women Voters.
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Town and Country Inn, 2008 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-670-2836, bit.ly/2VIys3u
