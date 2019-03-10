Today

Faith Conference

What: Global Supernatural School of Faith Conference featuring Dr. Jerry Savelle, Apostle Renny McLean, Pastor Ray Barnard, Dr. Bernard Grant and Dr. Ramson Mumba, hosted by pastors Thomas and Annette Riley.

When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 10-15

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free, but registration required

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

‘Food Trucks for Hope’

What: This monthly event offers 10-15 food trucks, live music and entertainment and supports local nonprofits. The event supports My Sister’s House of Charleston, which provides resources and services to domestic violence victims.

When: Noon -5 p.m. March 10

Where: Carnes Crossroads, The Green Barn 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: http://bit.ly/2H5CX41

Monday

Southern Jewish History

What: Southern Jewish History Mini-Seminar: “The Quiet Voices: Jews and the Civil Rights Movement,” presented by Shari Rabin, assistant professor of Jewish Studies and director of the Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture.

When: 7 p.m. March 11

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

Wednesday

Parenting Workshop

What: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA) is a free eight-week program to support grandparents and other relatives in a parenting role, offered in partnership with East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) and HALOS. Breakfast will be provided. Registration required.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 1

Where: Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9565, charlestonhalos.org/for-caregivers

Thursday

Journey Through Grief

What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through May 2

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.M.Imholz@gmail.com

Mercy Me

What: Award-winning contemporary Christian rock group on its “Imagine Nation” Tour.

When: 7 p.m. March 14

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $23-$51+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Friday

Women’s Convention

What: The Women of Awesomeness Convention is centered around liberating and celebrating women through various activities and events, including workshops and seminars, an open mic night, salsa dance lessons and more, presented by Exquisite Enterprises Inc.

When: March 15-17

Where: Various

More Info: 843-732-1568, facebook.com/exquisiteenterprisesinc

Saturday

Men’s Workshop

What: The fifth annual Men’s Empowerment Workshop will focus on spiritual, physical, mental and financial health and wellness, and the promotion of balanced living in men, featuring special guest speakers and more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16

Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island

Price: $50-$60

More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/2C9SNr8

Geri Speak 

What: The fifth annual Geri Speak Conference will feature guest speaker Dr. Dominique Newallo, a former gang member who went from being an unwed mother in Charleston’s Florence Crittenton Home to a medical professional with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. Additional speakers are scheduled, vendors will be on site and food will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Hyatt Place North Charleston, 2455 Prospect Drive

Price: $22

More Info: 804-503-1489, bit.ly/2MHf8jZ

Women's Day Lunch

What: Marjorie J. Spruill, an expert on the American women's rights movement and author of “Divided We Stand,” will be the guest speaker for the International Women's Day luncheon, on the topic of the ERA’s unfinished history, followed by a Q&A session. Presented by the Charleston area League of Women Voters.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Town and Country Inn, 2008 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-670-2836, bit.ly/2VIys3u

