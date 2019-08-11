Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Pastor Anniversary

What: Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate the first anniversary for the Rev. Herbert W. Beard with a special worship service with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams Jr. of Friendship United Methodist Church of Nesmith.

When: 11:15 a.m. Aug. 11

Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-723-0187

Monday

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Tuesday

‘Discover Your Roots’

What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.

When: 1 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Law of Attraction

What: Discussion of the philosophy of practical spirituality through the teachings of Abraham by Esther Hicks, as well as the omnipresent laws that govern this universe and how to make them work to your advantage.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2YPlztH

Friday

Gala & Founders Night

What: The 25th anniversary Gala & Founders Night for Truth and Fellowship Global Outreach Ministry will honor Dr. Johnathan Briggs.

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive

Price: $50-$500

More Info: 843-767-8855, bit.ly/2GTN3UD

