Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Pastor Anniversary
What: Jerusalem Baptist will celebrate the first anniversary for the Rev. Herbert W. Beard with a special worship service with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams Jr. of Friendship United Methodist Church of Nesmith.
When: 11:15 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-0187
Monday
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
‘Discover Your Roots’
What: “Discover Your Roots 101: Genealogy Drop-In” is a quick introduction to the library system’s ancestry databases and genealogy research resources and librarians also will offer tips for searching family tree information.
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Y9B6oG
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Law of Attraction
What: Discussion of the philosophy of practical spirituality through the teachings of Abraham by Esther Hicks, as well as the omnipresent laws that govern this universe and how to make them work to your advantage.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2YPlztH
Friday
Gala & Founders Night
What: The 25th anniversary Gala & Founders Night for Truth and Fellowship Global Outreach Ministry will honor Dr. Johnathan Briggs.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive
Price: $50-$500
More Info: 843-767-8855, bit.ly/2GTN3UD
