Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, bit.ly/2Gl836L
Homecoming
What: Tall Pines Baptist invites all members, former members, friends and the community to its 46th birthday celebration, with worship music from The Heartnotes and a special message from Pastor Marshall Young, followed by dinner.
When: 9:30 a.m. fellowship and Sunday School, 11 a.m. service Sept. 29
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
Crittenton Fundraiser
What: Florence Crittenton Programs of S.C. will host its seventh annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off, featuring live music from The Stilettos, children’s entertainment and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$45; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-722-7526, bit.ly/2kKBGqu
MOJA Gospel Concert
What: The program will feature music made famous by Mahalia Jackson, James Cleveland, Shirley Caesar, Andre Crouch and other gospel artists.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Monday
Gospel Choir
What: The College of Charleston Gospel Choir will feature a vast repertoire of contemporary gospel music from the 1990s.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Joseph Reynolds.
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 2
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2GXLFks
‘Gullah Lady’
What: Sharon Cooper Murray will present “The Gullah Lady,” stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language and an interactive program with art and instruments.
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2mytaLs
Sunset Cruise
What: Chabad of Charleston & the Low Country present a Tashlich sunset cruise, with a buffet dinner, open bar and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments. RSVP required. Tashlich is the ancient Jewish new year tradition of casting into the open seas all of the negative energies that have built up over the year, so that room can be made for the possibilities of greatness in the coming year.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Departs from Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2NSxttX
Saturday
Women’s Conference
What: “The Rebirth” women’s conference and “I Choose Her” workshop will feature Prophetess Stephanie Mathis, Psalmist/founder and visionary of H.E.R. Truth, Ivory Brown, co-pastor/CEO of Jylnnonline, Jerrica Aiken, and the founder and visionary of I Am Beautiful Outreach, Prophetess Raychell Ervin.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Charleston Full Gospel, 513 Arlington Drive
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2luK6ma
