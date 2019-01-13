Today

MLK Celebration Services   

What: YWCA Greater Charleston will begin its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations with special worship services throughout the area, featuring guest speakers, performers and pastors. Mount Zion AME Church (5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston) at 3 p.m.; Calvary AME Church (8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto) at 3 p.m.; St. John Baptist Church (5676 Ellington School Road, Ravenel) at 3 p.m.; First Baptist Church (1110 Camp Road, James Island) at 5 p.m. See website for details on special guests.

More Info: 843-722-1644, ywcagc.org/mlk-celebration

Kosher BBQ Cookoff

What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.

When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston

Price: $75 per adult

More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq

Founders’ Day Celebration   

What: Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and members of the Divine Nine will host a special Founders’ Day celebration service, featuring the Rev. Dr. Herbert L. Temoney, presiding elder of the Wateree District of the Central Annual Conference of the AME Church, and the Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton, senior pastor of the historic Mount Zion AME Church of Charleston.

When: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: St. Peter’s AME Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-697-2251,

‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals   

What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22-$75

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Monday

Reiki Clinic

What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2QEBOl8

Tuesday

F.A.C.E. Initiative   

What: The Eastside Community Development Corporation will host the inaugural F.A.C.E. Initiative Welcome to Our House breakfast and community tour. The project is a relationship-building plan to connect and engage communication by cultivating trust with families and community partners, in order to support local, state and federal education departments. RSVP required.

When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 15

Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-952-7193, facebook.com/EastsideCommunityDevelopmentCorp

Mommy & Me

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx

Light After Loss

What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, presented by Star Legacy Foundation — Lowcountry SC.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month

Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2SNBnXo

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a 1st and 3rd Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is David Slade, metro reporter and personal finance columnist with The Post and Courier.

When: 7 a.m. January 16

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway North, Mt. Pleasant

Price: $7-$12

More info: 843-881-8861

Crystal Conversations

What: Crystal Medicine Healing will present a monthly Crystal Conversations Meetup to discuss the healing and protective properties of crystals and stones. Tea and coffee will be served.

When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-225-6569, facebook.com/events/665043047225404

Saturday

Church Security   

What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross

Price: $150

More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2D2PKBT

Women's Workshop 

What: The theme for the sixth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop is “Where Healing Is Possible,” and the workshop will focus on traumatic events and pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit, with topics on health and wellness, stress management, self-care and more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island

Price: $50

More Info: 843-608-0981, bit.ly/2D0pDLU

Hypnosis Month

What: Facilitator Allison Brown will demonstrate spiritual hypnosis/Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH), from induction to reawakening, and discussions with “wisdom team” members, which may include the higher self/subconscious, guides, angels and archangels, cosmic and soul family, Ascended Masters or other Beings who choose to step forward.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2RmOxhC

Joseph McGill

What: This presentation on local history and the connections between the past and present will feature guest speaker Joseph McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project, and will tie into the African American Heritage Day event and An Evening with the Slave Dwelling Project at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Howard AME Church, 2024 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

More Info: 843-546-9361

MLK Jr. Tribute Concert

What: “Lord: Honoring King and Respecting The Queen” will feature Lowcountry Voices in a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, with gospel songs and more that speak

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free tickets available through City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2REsfY4

Boys to MENtors Banquet   

What: The Boys to MENtors Fellowship Banquet will highlight National Mentoring Month and feature an evening of food, fellowship and mentorship, with guest speakers and door prizes. Men are invited to bring their sons, nephews, brothers or other male mentees. Proceeds will benefit the Distinguished Gentlemen's Club mentoring program.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Wescott Park, 9006 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $35 per adult/child combo (ages K4-12th grade); $10 for each additional youth male

More Info: 800-605-8699, bit.ly/2D2kpzo

‘A Time to Heal’   

What: Linda Blankenship and the Master’s Touch Ministry team will pray for you to receive mental, emotional and physical healing. Attendees will worship, receive a word from the Lord and have individual personal prayer time. No childcare provided.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org

Dining with Friends Finale

What: Palmetto Community Care will present its Grand Finale Banquet for fundraising dinner hosts and their guests, with drinks, desserts and dancing. Others may attend the event for a donation at the door.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $0.00 - $100.00

More Info: 843-747-2273, ext. 216, palmettocommunitycare.org/DWF

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events