Today
MLK Celebration Services
What: YWCA Greater Charleston will begin its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations with special worship services throughout the area, featuring guest speakers, performers and pastors. Mount Zion AME Church (5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston) at 3 p.m.; Calvary AME Church (8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto) at 3 p.m.; St. John Baptist Church (5676 Ellington School Road, Ravenel) at 3 p.m.; First Baptist Church (1110 Camp Road, James Island) at 5 p.m. See website for details on special guests.
More Info: 843-722-1644, ywcagc.org/mlk-celebration
Kosher BBQ Cookoff
What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.
When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
Price: $75 per adult
More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq
Founders’ Day Celebration
What: Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and members of the Divine Nine will host a special Founders’ Day celebration service, featuring the Rev. Dr. Herbert L. Temoney, presiding elder of the Wateree District of the Central Annual Conference of the AME Church, and the Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton, senior pastor of the historic Mount Zion AME Church of Charleston.
When: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: St. Peter’s AME Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-697-2251,
‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals
What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.
When: 5 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
Reiki Clinic
What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2QEBOl8
Tuesday
F.A.C.E. Initiative
What: The Eastside Community Development Corporation will host the inaugural F.A.C.E. Initiative Welcome to Our House breakfast and community tour. The project is a relationship-building plan to connect and engage communication by cultivating trust with families and community partners, in order to support local, state and federal education departments. RSVP required.
When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 15
Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-952-7193, facebook.com/EastsideCommunityDevelopmentCorp
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
Light After Loss
What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, presented by Star Legacy Foundation — Lowcountry SC.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month
Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2SNBnXo
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a 1st and 3rd Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is David Slade, metro reporter and personal finance columnist with The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. January 16
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More info: 843-881-8861
Crystal Conversations
What: Crystal Medicine Healing will present a monthly Crystal Conversations Meetup to discuss the healing and protective properties of crystals and stones. Tea and coffee will be served.
When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-225-6569, facebook.com/events/665043047225404
Saturday
Church Security
What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross
Price: $150
More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2D2PKBT
Women's Workshop
What: The theme for the sixth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop is “Where Healing Is Possible,” and the workshop will focus on traumatic events and pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit, with topics on health and wellness, stress management, self-care and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-608-0981, bit.ly/2D0pDLU
Hypnosis Month
What: Facilitator Allison Brown will demonstrate spiritual hypnosis/Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH), from induction to reawakening, and discussions with “wisdom team” members, which may include the higher self/subconscious, guides, angels and archangels, cosmic and soul family, Ascended Masters or other Beings who choose to step forward.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2RmOxhC
Joseph McGill
What: This presentation on local history and the connections between the past and present will feature guest speaker Joseph McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project, and will tie into the African American Heritage Day event and An Evening with the Slave Dwelling Project at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site.
When: 5 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Howard AME Church, 2024 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
More Info: 843-546-9361
MLK Jr. Tribute Concert
What: “Lord: Honoring King and Respecting The Queen” will feature Lowcountry Voices in a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, with gospel songs and more that speak
When: 5 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free tickets available through City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2REsfY4
Boys to MENtors Banquet
What: The Boys to MENtors Fellowship Banquet will highlight National Mentoring Month and feature an evening of food, fellowship and mentorship, with guest speakers and door prizes. Men are invited to bring their sons, nephews, brothers or other male mentees. Proceeds will benefit the Distinguished Gentlemen's Club mentoring program.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Wescott Park, 9006 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $35 per adult/child combo (ages K4-12th grade); $10 for each additional youth male
More Info: 800-605-8699, bit.ly/2D2kpzo
‘A Time to Heal’
What: Linda Blankenship and the Master’s Touch Ministry team will pray for you to receive mental, emotional and physical healing. Attendees will worship, receive a word from the Lord and have individual personal prayer time. No childcare provided.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org
Dining with Friends Finale
What: Palmetto Community Care will present its Grand Finale Banquet for fundraising dinner hosts and their guests, with drinks, desserts and dancing. Others may attend the event for a donation at the door.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $0.00 - $100.00
More Info: 843-747-2273, ext. 216, palmettocommunitycare.org/DWF
